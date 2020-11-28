Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 28/11/2020

iTunes Chart-Topper Savannah Releases 2nd Single "Terror In Disguise"

iTunes Chart-Topper Savannah Releases 2nd Single "Terror In Disguise"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Savannah exploded onto the country music scene this past February, no one could have predicted that her debut single, "We Are Us," would have raced to the top of the international iTunes charts (#1 South Africa.) The track has since racked up an astonishing 150K Spotify streams and over 36K views on Youtube. In fact, the uplifting and inspirational song has been one of the bright spots in a somewhat dismal, pandemic-shuttered 2020.

Now, the Nebraska native is looking to duplicate the success of "We Are Us" with her follow-up. "Terror In Disguise" will be released on Black Friday, November 27th, 2020 on MTS Records. Written by Joie Scott, Larry King, Molly Svrcina and Eric Varnell, "Terror In Disguise" was produced by industry veteran Bryan Cole (Matt Westin, Ashley Puckett) and engineered by Grammy Winner Steve Marcantonio (Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton.) Grammy nominee, Maor Appelbaum mastered the track.

"Terror In Disguise" is representative of an artist taking her time to curate a body of work that authentically depicts who she is as an artist," says TunedLoud Magazine. "It's a powerful narrative and because of that, a memorable composition. The track showcases all of Savannah Nider's chops, and an artist unafraid to blaze her own trail."

Savannah Nider was born and raised in Pawnee City, Nebraska, a small town in the southeast corner of the state with about 900 people. She grew up passionate about family, sports, speech, and of course… music. At a young age, her big voice turned the heads of some prominent industry figures. At 15, Savannah was given the opportunity to work along side Geno LeSage, Steve Cox, and Kenny Royster who were involved in the careers of Grammy award-winning artists including Collin Raye and many others. This small-town girl with the big voice is making waves on the international scene, reaching #1 on the iTunes country singles chart in South Africa with "We Are Us." For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/savannahnidermusic/.
