The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'





The Naked Feedback is a four-piece rock group hailing from Blantrye, Scotland. Comprised of brothers Dean Anderson (vocals & guitar) and Callum Anderson (backing vocals & lead guitar), Jacko (bass & synth) Derek Whiteford (drums). Drawing influence from Queens of the Stone Age, lyricism frim John



Having worked with industry heavy-weights such as Johnny



Speaking more on 'Fallen for a Spy' The Naked Feedback explained: The track is a massive project for the band, and we wanted to do everything we could to make an exciting piece of work for Bond fans to enjoy. With the Bond film now delayed until 2021, 'Fallen for a Spy' will be the only Bond film out this year (albeit a short film).

With every release gaining more and more attention, The Naked Feedback are certainly ones to keep an eye on. 'Fallen for a Spy' is set to drop November 6th.

https://www.facebook.com/2TNF2

https://www.instagram.com/thenakedfeedback/

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNakedFeedback

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6HFlXfVMxcLvDtpalZGPOS?si=Z3oV_JQaTiq1SMCE4dxKDQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blend raw energy and deliciously gravely vocals and you've got British rock outfit The NakedFeedback, serving up their own breed of hard-hitting rock with new single 'Fallen for a Spy' dropping November 6th. With the upcoming James Bond film now delayed until 2021, The Naked Feedback provide us with a slice of authentic James Bond nostalgia.The Naked Feedback is a four-piece rock group hailing from Blantrye, Scotland. Comprised of brothers Dean Anderson (vocals & guitar) and Callum Anderson (backing vocals & lead guitar), Jacko (bass & synth) Derek Whiteford (drums). Drawing influence from Queens of the Stone Age, lyricism frim John Cooper Clarke, the bands image is a modern take on Marlon Brando's The Wild One, with a darker twist.Having worked with industry heavy-weights such as Johnny Madden (Baby Strange)and Jamie Holmes (Gerry Cinamon), the four-piece received support from BBC Introducing, won the Jack Daniels Sound of the Summer competition and even had their tracks added to match day playlists at Ibrox Stadium, Celtic Park and Tynecastle.Speaking more on 'Fallen for a Spy' The Naked Feedback explained: The track is a massive project for the band, and we wanted to do everything we could to make an exciting piece of work for Bond fans to enjoy. With the Bond film now delayed until 2021, 'Fallen for a Spy' will be the only Bond film out this year (albeit a short film).With every release gaining more and more attention, The Naked Feedback are certainly ones to keep an eye on. 'Fallen for a Spy' is set to drop November 6th.https://www.facebook.com/2TNF2https://www.instagram.com/thenakedfeedback/https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNakedFeedbackhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/6HFlXfVMxcLvDtpalZGPOS?si=Z3oV_JQaTiq1SMCE4dxKDQ



