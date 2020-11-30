Chris Brown Wins Big At The 2020 "Soul Train Awards" Hosted By Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 2020 "Soul Train
Awards" celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show, which aired this evening, November 29, 2020 at 8 PM EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 was hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who also brought their chemistry to the stage as the show's opening musical acts.
Chris Brown
led the pack as the evening's most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug
for their hit "Go Crazy." H.E.R.
followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award for "I Can't Breathe.
Honoring artists across 12 categories, the 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" also recognized Summer Walker
(Album of the Year), Megan Thee Stallion
(Rhythm & Beats Award), Brandy
(Soul Train
Certified), Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid (Video of the Year), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist) and Kirk Franklin
(Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.
The hosts kicked things off with an electrifying song and dance tribute to the power of Black
women. Brandy
performed a medley of her recent hits "Say Something
" and "Boderline." Ella Mai
sang her latest single "Not Another Love Song." Lucky Daye shut the stage down with Babyface
for a performance of their new collaboration "Shoulda." Charlie Wilson
performed a duet with Smokey Robinson
before honoring the memory of gospel legend Rance Allen with a rousing tribute. Additional performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra and CeeLo Green. After accepting the Lady of Soul Award, Monica
brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits.
In addition to electrifying performances, this year's highly anticipated Soul Cypher featured R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice
and Stokely. Ella Nicole
and Moses Sumney took the BET Amplified Music
Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Presenters included Andra Day, Tessa
Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Deon Cole, Nicco Annan, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri
and Brandee Evans.
The full winners list for 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" is below:
2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" WINNERS
Best New Artist - Snoh Aalegra
Soul Train
Certified Award -Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist - Chris Brown
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist - H.E.R.
Video of the Year - Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid "Brown Skin Girl
"
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Kirk Franklin
Album of the Year - Summer Walker
"Over It
"
Rhythm & Bars Award - Megan Thee Stallion
"Savage
"
Song of the Year - Chris Brown
& Young Thug
"Go Crazy
"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award - "I Can't Breathe," Written by H.E.R.
Best Dance Performance - Chris Brown
& Young Thug
"Go Crazy
"
Best Collaboration Performance - Chris Brown
& Young Thug
"Go Crazy
"
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music
Programming & Music
Strategy at BET, along with Jesse
Collins, CEO of Jesse
Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS."
