Charts / Awards 30/11/2020

Chris Brown Wins Big At The 2020 "Soul Train Awards" Hosted By Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2020 "Soul Train Awards" celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show, which aired this evening, November 29, 2020 at 8 PM EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 was hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who also brought their chemistry to the stage as the show's opening musical acts.

Chris Brown led the pack as the evening's most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their hit "Go Crazy." H.E.R. followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award for "I Can't Breathe.

Honoring artists across 12 categories, the 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" also recognized Summer Walker (Album of the Year), Megan Thee Stallion (Rhythm & Beats Award), Brandy (Soul Train Certified), Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid (Video of the Year), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist) and Kirk Franklin (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.

The hosts kicked things off with an electrifying song and dance tribute to the power of Black women. Brandy performed a medley of her recent hits "Say Something" and "Boderline." Ella Mai sang her latest single "Not Another Love Song." Lucky Daye shut the stage down with Babyface for a performance of their new collaboration "Shoulda." Charlie Wilson performed a duet with Smokey Robinson before honoring the memory of gospel legend Rance Allen with a rousing tribute. Additional performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra and CeeLo Green. After accepting the Lady of Soul Award, Monica brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits.

In addition to electrifying performances, this year's highly anticipated Soul Cypher featured R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice and Stokely. Ella Nicole and Moses Sumney took the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Presenters included Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Deon Cole, Nicco Annan, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans.

The full winners list for 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" is below:
2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" WINNERS
Best New Artist - Snoh Aalegra
Soul Train Certified Award -Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist - Chris Brown
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist - H.E.R.
Video of the Year - Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid "Brown Skin Girl"
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Kirk Franklin
Album of the Year - Summer Walker "Over It"
Rhythm & Bars Award - Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"
Song of the Year - Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award - "I Can't Breathe," Written by H.E.R.
Best Dance Performance - Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Best Collaboration Performance - Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS."
For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS."

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.






