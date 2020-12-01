Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
01/12/2020

BTS Debuts At No 1 With "Life Goes On" On Billboard Hot 100, The First Non-English Language Track In Charts History!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South Korean boy band BTS' newest single "Life Goes On" debuts at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following "Dynamite," which also climbs by 11 notches to No. 3 this week. According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No.1 Hot 100 debut songs.

The song is the lead single of BTS' one of a kind album BE (Deluxe Edition) that also topped the Billboard 200 chart. The album shares the honest emotions and thoughts the band has felt during the pandemic; the record created in the midst of COVID-19 carries the hopeful message that "life goes on".

'Life Goes On' climbed to No 1 place on the Billboard Global 200 chart with 152.5 million streams and 84,000 downloads sold globally within a week of its release on 20 November. According to Billboard, this track has surpassed the weekly high of Blackpink's 'Lovesick Girls' too.

BTS most recently the group has been nominated for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards that will be held on January 31, 2021.






