Christmas With The Beatles To Stream Live

Three costume changes cover the full range of the Beatle experience and beyond, with authentic early black Beatle suits, Sgt. Pepper's regalia and Abbey Road attire. Hear the piccolo trumpet solo on Penny Lane and the full orchestration of A Day in the Life. Relive the emotional intensity of Paul's moving Yesterday solo, as well as the high energy of stadium songs like Twist and Shout and other Beatle hits.



Christmas is coming, and nothing says joy and love like the Beatles, rocking live in your living room! After ten consecutive years of holiday concerts, Abbey Road - A Tribute to the Beatles plan to deliver the joys of the season even if it means pivoting for the pandemic.

The award-winning band will bring their beloved Christmas with the Beatles show by way of a livestream event that you can tune into from the safety and comfort of your own home. LIVE from the legendary Belly Up stage in San Diego, California, see the band perform on Friday, December 18, featuring mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves. Livestream tickets are only $12.

"COVID can't steal Christmas concerts," said Doug Couture, who plays "George" in Abbey Road.

"We took this show online to hopefully help people put the ugliness of 2020 behind them."

This electrifying livestream will bring some much-needed rockin' Christmas spirit to Beatles fans everywhere. Featuring all the Fab Four's top hits along with some great holiday tunes, Abbey Road's holiday concert show promises to be a night of reminiscent fun. From the Beatles' early days as mop-topped leaders of the British Invasion through their psychedelic Sgt. Pepper era, Abbey Road re-creates an authentic Beatles concert experience, complete with period-accurate costume changes and spot-on harmonizing.

The nationally touring tribute band, Abbey Road, will livestream Christmas with the Beatles from the Belly Up Tavern on December 18, featuring mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves. Livestream tickets are only $12 and may be purchased online at https://bellyuplive.com/abbey-road/. The show starts at 7:00 pm PST.

With their tight harmonies, flawless note for note renditions of Beatles hits, custom-tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to every detail, Abbey Road has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world. Abbey Road recreates the magic, music, wit and charm of the Beatles, including the Fab Four's cheeky personalities, familiar onstage banter and patter between songs.

Three costume changes cover the full range of the Beatle experience and beyond, with authentic early black Beatle suits, Sgt. Pepper's regalia and Abbey Road attire. Hear the piccolo trumpet solo on Penny Lane and the full orchestration of A Day in the Life. Relive the emotional intensity of Paul's moving Yesterday solo, as well as the high energy of stadium songs like Twist and Shout and other Beatle hits.

The band earned a "Roar of the Crowd" award in 2009 for being the highest online rated production for the week. The show was ranked higher than Ain't Misbehavin' at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dirty Dancing at the Pantages Theatre and a national tour of Hairspray.




