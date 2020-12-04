Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Oldies 04/12/2020

David Bowie - David Bowie, Available For The First Time As Limited Edition Picture Disc

David Bowie - David Bowie, Available For The First Time As Limited Edition Picture Disc
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deram Records originally released David Bowie's self-titled debut album on June 1, 1967, the very same day as The Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band. While it was not a hit at the time, over the past 50 years it's gained a reputation for being a perfect snapshot of the time and has earned plaudits for being one of the first contemporary pop albums to be sung in an English accent. Bowie himself revisited songs from this era in 2000 re-recording the likes of "Silly Boy Blue" for an album called Toy which remains unreleased.

The album may not have been a huge success but there were music writers who saw something in Bowie, the NME called it "All very refreshing" and that he was "a very promising talent."

The biography prepared at the time describes David Bowie thus "His remarkable powers of observation enable him to write with humour and wit about the people, loved and unloved, and the attitudes, lovely and unlovely, that constitute today's society. A recent bout of 'flu enabled him to pen half a dozen songs to go on a forthcoming Deram LP. In fact, David is one of the very few artists commissioned for an album before a single. Simultaneously, David is writing songs and situations for a colour film in which he is to star and putting the finishing touches to a unique cabaret act." The album will be released for the first time as picture disc on January 29th and will be made available exclusively via https://UMCUK.lnk.to/DavidBowieLP.

DAVID BOWIE - DAVID BOWIE

Side One
Uncle Arthur
Sell Me a Coat
Rubber Band
Love You till Tuesday
There Is a Happy Land
We Are Hungry Men
When I Live My Dream

Side Two
Little Bombardier
Silly Boy Blue
Come and Buy My Toys
Join the Gang
She's Got Medals
Maid of Bond Street
Please Mr. Gravedigger

LIMITED EDITION PICTURE DISC
RELEASED JANUARY 29, 2021 BY UMe/DECCA/DERAM.






