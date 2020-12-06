Clay Walker Shares First New Music Video In A Decade With "Need A Bar Sometimes"





Produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean) and Jaron Boyer and co-written by Walker alongside Boyer, Josh Mirenda and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After seven months of quarantine and trial-and-error DIY cocktails, it's good to see the nightlife scene again …. even if it is on screen. In his new "Need A Bar Sometimes" music video, multi PLATINUM-selling and Show Dog Nashville country artist Clay Walkercaptures the loneliness of the current bar scene, filming in an empty Froggy and Jeffro's Bar in Spring Hill, TN. Watch "Need A Bar Sometimes," premiering with Cowboys & Indians today, here: cowboysindians.com/2020/12/video-premiere-clay-walker"Need A Bar Sometimes" marks Walker's first new music video in 8 years since his hit "She Won't Be Lonely Long." Directed by videographer Matthew Paskert (Jake Owen "Made For You," Tim McGraw Way Down "), the video captures the distant familiarity of smoky rooms and neon glows with a ships-passing-in-the-night-esque scene."It's been eight years since I've shot a video, and I've got to say this was probably the most fun video that I've ever done," says Walker. "When the other songwriters and I started writing, we were talking about the coronavirus and not being able to get out and spend time with our friends. Then, someone said 'we all need a bar sometimes,' and we knew immediately that we had to write that. There have been plenty of times when I've partied at a bar and times that I've been brokenhearted too. There's not a line in this song that I haven't lived."Produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean) and Jaron Boyer and co-written by Walker alongside Boyer, Josh Mirenda and George Birge, "Need A Bar Sometimes" has amassed millions of on demand streams and debuted as the third most added single on country radio. It's slated for Walker's soon-to-be-announced 2021 album and serves as "a strong reminder of what a good country singer [Walker] is" (Billboard). For more information, visit claywalker.com.



