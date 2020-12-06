Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 06/12/2020

Queensryche Frontman Todd La Torre To Release Solo Album

Queensryche Frontman Todd La Torre To Release Solo Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has been using his recent pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album Rejoice In The Suffering.

The idea for a solo album was always in the cards for Todd. With Queensrÿche tour dates postponed indefinitely, the world events offered Todd the opportunity to explore his ideas for Rejoice In The Suffering.

Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. These styles will surprise fans who only know La Torre from his previous work with Queensrÿche or Crimson Glory before that. Rejoice In The Suffering is scheduled for release globally on February 5, 2021 via Rat Pak Records.

"Rejoice In The Suffering was truly a labor of love. It's a pure metal record that certainly showcases a wide range of my vocal abilities. I feel there is something for any true fan of metal on this album. This album is full of groove, dynamics, power, and substance and I can't wait for people to hear it," explains Todd La Torre.
From the album's opening riffs of "Dogmata" to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal. Playing drums and recording the vocals for the album, songs like "Darkened Majesty" and "Critical Cynic" offer an inside look into the musical mind of La Torre. Craig Blackwell's guitar playing provides the perfect musical accents to La Torre's vocals. Todd even finds vocal wails not heard from him before as showcased on the title track and the punishing "Vanguards of the Dawn Wall."

The deluxe version of the album features 3 bonus tracks: "Fractured," "Set It Off" and "One by One." Fans can pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here: https://ratpakrecords.com/ToddLaTorre.






