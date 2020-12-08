Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/12/2020

Jon Bon Jovi Releases 3 Holiday Tracks "A Jon Bon Jovi Christmas," Available Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last week Bon Jovi's concert documentary On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020 was seen by more than one million viewers who tuned into the Bon Jovi Facebook page to watch the band's first-ever full album performance of their critically acclaimed release 2020. This week, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi is giving fans an early holiday gift with the release of three holiday songs: "Christmas All Over Again," "Fairytale of New York," and "If I Get Home on Christmas Day," available today on all streaming and digital platforms. Recorded this Fall to cap off the 2020 holiday season, the song's accompanying music videos can be seen exclusively by members of the "The JBJ Experience" which also features outtakes and never-before-seen content on https://www.bonjovi.com/pages/fan-club.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.






