Country Music Stars Lee Brice, Tyler Farr And Pryor & Lee To Perform At Hilton Daytona Beach New Year's Eve Beach Bash Outdoor Vertical Concert Series

The New Year's Eve Beach Bash is sponsored by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, 93.1 Coast Country, Tanger Outlets and Pepsi with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-Topping country music artists Lee Brice, Tyler Farr and Pryor & Lee announce they will be performing at Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort's New Year's Eve Beach Bash vertical concert series produced by Vivid Sky Vertical. The first of its kind, the outdoor vertical country concert will allow up to four patrons per room to enjoy the show physically distanced from the safety and comfort of their hotel room balconies with an extensive food and beverage package and overnight oceanfront accommodations included in the ticket price. The concert will kick off at 8 p.m. on December 31, 2020 with openers Pryor & Lee followed by Tyler Farr and will end with headliner Lee Brice to ring in the new year at midnight."We are thrilled to be working with Vivid Sky Vertical to bring a fresh new event to the Daytona Beach area featuring three national country acts," said Jim Berkley, General Manager Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort. "Our resort will be engaging in Hilton CleanStay protocols creating a safe space for our guests to get together and enjoy a great show with extensive food and beverage options crafted by our award-winning culinary team."Tickets for the New Year's Eve Beach Bash start at $125 per person and are tiered based on line of sight to the stage with VIP sections featuring premium views of the show, alcohol, dining and hotel stay included in the package. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. For more information about the event, visit the hotel's website.The New Year's Eve Beach Bash is sponsored by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, 93.1 Coast Country, Tanger Outlets and Pepsi with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties.



