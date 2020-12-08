Hillstaxx Releases Debut Single "Angel" On December 11, 2020

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Independant record label HZT Records (Horizontal Trees Music) is proud to announce the addition of Hillstaxx to their roster as her debut single, "Angel
" releases December 11th off her debut Ep, "Awaiting The Dew". Angel
was written around the emotions and experience of her losing her mother to cancer. Hillstaxx is an Americana singer-songwriter with a broad powerful vocal range.
"She will make you feel what you are listening to", says Co-Writer & Producer Allen Foster. "We are excited for the world to hear her voice"
Her first single, "Angel
" will drop on December 11th world wide, everywhere you stream music.
HZT's A & R Director, Paula Hersom says "Hillstaxx is a cross between Amy Winehouse
& Emmy Lou Harris musically & stylistically..."
The 5 song Ep, "Awaiting The Dew" was recorded in Wimberley, Texas
at Yellow Dog Studios. Produced & Co-Written by Allen Foster (CEO of Horizontal Trees Music/HZT Records), Recorded & Mixed by David
Percefull of Yellow Dog Studios and Mastered by Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Portland, Me.