News
Country 08/12/2020

Hillstaxx Releases Debut Single "Angel" On December 11, 2020

Hillstaxx Releases Debut Single "Angel" On December 11, 2020
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independant record label HZT Records (Horizontal Trees Music) is proud to announce the addition of Hillstaxx to their roster as her debut single, "Angel" releases December 11th off her debut Ep, "Awaiting The Dew". Angel was written around the emotions and experience of her losing her mother to cancer. Hillstaxx is an Americana singer-songwriter with a broad powerful vocal range.
"She will make you feel what you are listening to", says Co-Writer & Producer Allen Foster. "We are excited for the world to hear her voice"

Her first single, "Angel" will drop on December 11th world wide, everywhere you stream music.
HZT's A & R Director, Paula Hersom says "Hillstaxx is a cross between Amy Winehouse & Emmy Lou Harris musically & stylistically..."

The 5 song Ep, "Awaiting The Dew" was recorded in Wimberley, Texas at Yellow Dog Studios. Produced & Co-Written by Allen Foster (CEO of Horizontal Trees Music/HZT Records), Recorded & Mixed by David Percefull of Yellow Dog Studios and Mastered by Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Portland, Me.






