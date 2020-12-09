Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 09/12/2020

The Star Prairie Project Release New Track "Surreal" On December 18, 2020

The Star Prairie Project Release New Track "Surreal" On December 18, 2020
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Star Prairie Project is the brainchild of Nolen R. Chew Jr., a song writer from Star Prairie, Wisconsin. Nolen collaborates with musicians and producers from LA to London to bring his songs to life. The Star Prairie Project is named after the village of Star Prairie (50) miles NE of Minneapolis/St Paul and the Alan Parsons Project from back in the day. The Star Prairie Project released their debut album, 'Panacea' this past July to much critical claim. The album has accrued over 850,000 streams on Spotify with the featured single, 'Frantic Mind' reaching #36 on the iTunes UK Top 100 Rock chart and #12 in the South Africa iTunes Rock chart. The Star Prairie Project includes, Nolen R. Chew Jr., Songwriter, Manager (Star Prairie, WI). Rudiger (LA) Vocals, Instrumentation and Production. Marcello Vieira (Portugal), Vocals, and Production and Dikk (London) Instrumentation, Engineering and Production.

The Star Prairie Project are set to release their second album, 'Surreal' on December 18th, 2020. 'Surreal' doesn't miss a beat with hard charging Rock anthems like, 'Contemplating Plato' and 'The Crying' seamlessly woven with silky smooth ballads like, 'Hang in Their Becca' and 'Sophia'. Like 'Panacea' this record plays out like a concept album. Although each song has its own life, the full work as a whole is the most impressive thing about it all. A fresh, stylish musical and lyrical adventure that takes you on quite the journey. Check it out. You won't be disappointed.
