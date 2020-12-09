Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 09/12/2020

American Merit Releases Official Music Video For "City"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Texas based rock band AMERICAN MERIT has released the official music video for their Southern Blues infused, debut single, "City."
"City is a song that was 4 years in the making from conception to finished product. Once we finally got together we finished it in a few days. I carried that rhythm around in the back of my head like loose change in my pocket. Whenever I'd get bored or needed something to work on, there it was..." - Alex Smith

American Merit is a Roots Rock'N'Roll band from Texas. The lineup consists of Alex Smith, Daniel Lightfoot, Russell McClendon, and Evan Shepperd. A project 2 years in the making, American Merit is set to release several singles in December of 2020. Expect loud drums and over driven guitars with a groove. If you were looking for it, you've found it.






