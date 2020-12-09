American Merit Releases Official Music Video For "City"!



"City is a song that was 4 years in the making from conception to finished product. Once we finally got together we finished it in a few days. I carried that rhythm around in the back of my head like loose change in my pocket. Whenever I'd get bored or needed something to work on, there it was..." - Alex Smith



American Merit is a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Texas based rock band AMERICAN MERIT has released the official music video for their Southern Blues infused, debut single, "City."

American Merit is a Roots Rock'N'Roll band from Texas. The lineup consists of Alex Smith, Daniel Lightfoot, Russell McClendon, and Evan Shepperd. A project 2 years in the making, American Merit is set to release several singles in December of 2020. Expect loud drums and over driven guitars with a groove. If you were looking for it, you've found it.




