Justin Moore And Big Machine Music Extend Publishing Alliance

Since quarantine, he has been hosting The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM selling artist Justin Moore and powerhouse independent music publisher Big Machine Music announce the extension of their long-term, exclusive music publishing agreement. As one of the founding artist-songwriters initially signed to BMM (then Super 98 Music), Moore has co-written five of his nine No. 1 songs as an artist. His most recent chart-topper " Why We Drink " marked BMM's 35th run in the pinnacle spot on Country radio."Loyalty and friendship are things I learned to really value from my parents and hope my own kids appreciate," shared Moore. "These moments are another reminder of the people who have believed in me and continue to invest. Thank you, Mike and everyone at Big Machine Music as we create more stories through song.""Justin is part of the foundation of Big Machine Music. 'Til My Last Day' was the first No. 1 song in this catalog and I'm so excited and honored that he will continue to be a big part of our future," commented BMM General Manager Mike Molinar.Moore was also recently recognized with four BMI Million-air Awards for a collection of songs he both penned and recorded - "Til My Last Day," "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," " Lettin' The Night Roll " and " Small Town USA " - each accumulated over one million U.S. broadcast performances."Justin Moore has been a mainstay on Country radio for the last 12 years," says BMI Executive Director, Creative - Nashville Leslie Roberts. "Millionaire certificates are such a huge milestone in the career of a songwriter and show the true reach and impact of a song in such a tangible way. We are thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment with Justin, who has been a BMI songwriter since 2013.""I can't say it enough, but the team taking care of us and celebrating our music the way the fans do, I'm just really grateful," adds Moore.Since quarantine, he has been hosting The Justin Moore Podcast with tour manager JR and interviewing guests such as Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN's Marty Smith. Moore is previewing his sixth studio album with lead single "We Didn't Have Much," offering a more simplistic view of the happiness he wrote alongside Jeremy Stover, Randy Montana and Paul DiGiovanni. The Stover and Scott Borchetta produced track leans into Moore's trend of country traditionalism, vivid storytelling and signature Arkansas-bred twang. For more information on all things Justin Moore, visit justinmooremusic.com.



