Scardust Posts 'Strangers' Release Party On-Demand Video





Setlist:

00:00 - Break the Ice

04:09 - Tantibus II

08:16 - Q&A

15:30 - Arrowhead

20:52 - Thank You!

24:37 - Q&A with Patty Gurdy

34:52 - Gone

40:14 - Mist Challenge Winners

44:44 - Mist



"2020 was a hell of a ride for SCARDUST!" says vocalist Noa Gruman. "COVID-19 tried to sabotage the recording of our album and the making of no less than six music videos (and more to come), but we managed to keep to our schedule even when we barely could meet up with each other. Countless fans told us they wished they could see us live on stage with the new songs, so on Nov. 14, we returned to Bardo Studios, where we recorded the drums and choirs for 'Strangers,' to play a live-stream show to celebrate the release of the new album. We've missed performing live so much, and it made us very happy to play live again and interact with our beloved audience. The thousands of people who joined the live stream that night made it double the thrill. This video is an unedited record of that wonderful event - technical glitches and all!"



An intriguing concept album built of complementary song pairs working from the outside in, "



Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy), "



SCARDUST has released multiple music videos in recent weeks that reflect the concept of "



Israel's leading progressive metal group, SCARDUST has performed at such major festivals as Ramblin' Man Fair (UK), Metaldays (Slovenia) and Midi (China). In addition, the band hosts the annual "Scarfest" event in their home country, where they've also appeared alongside the likes of Therion,



SCARDUST is:

Noa Gruman - Vocals

Yanai Avnet - Bass

Yadin Moyal - Guitar

Itai Portugali - Keyboards

Yoav Weinberg - Drums



www.scardust.co

www.facebook.com/ScardustOfficial

