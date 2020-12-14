Shawn Mendes Soars To His 4th Consecutive No 1 Album On The Billboard Top 200 With 'Wonder'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
GRAMMY nominated multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes
lands at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Wonder, via Island Records/Universal Music. This marks his fourth consecutive #1 album release. The album already has over 600 million global streams to add to Shawn's more than 50 billion total combined career streams.
Last week Shawn surprised fans with Wonder Deluxe
(Listen here) featuring two additional songs, "The Christmas Song
" with Camila
Cabello and Shawn's cover of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You (BBC Live Version)", as well as the acoustic version and Surf Mesa Remix of "Wonder
" and six additional performances live from Wonder: The Experience, a livestream benefit concert through the American Express UNSTAGED series. For every ten million streams of "The Christmas Song
" by Shawn and Camila, during the period commencing December 5, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020, $10,000 USD will be donated to Feeding America
through The Shawn Mendes
Foundation, a project of the Social Impact Fund, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, starting with an initial donation of $100,000 USD.
On December 7th, Shawn concluded his Wonder Residencies, which included a livestream benefit concert, Wonder: The Experience, and stunning performances on The Late Late Show With James
Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
and BBC Radio
1's Live Lounge. Shawn also performed "Wonder
" at the American Music
Awards as well as debuting the first live performance with Justin Bieber
for their song "Monster (Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber)" at the show.
"At just 22 years old, Mendes continues to push the scope of his creative vision, and Wonder represents an exciting burst of artistic energy." - Billboard
"A compelling mix of youthful passion and coming-of-age agony." - Rolling Stone
"Wonder is Shawn Mendes's headphone album, full of intriguing tones, lush textures, and unexpected twists." - Vulture
"A record that manages the impossible feat of being both emotionally honest and more extravagantly sexy than any he's put out before" - British GQ
"It's sonically Mendes' most experimental work so far" - USA Today
"With its earnest take on love and fame, "Wonder
" reminds listeners that Mendes is still a 22-year-old figuring it all out and that, despite his young age, he's making nuanced songs that pull on your heartstrings. Mendes lays himself bare on the album, leaving fans to wonder only what's next." - USA Today
"On his 14-track fourth album, Shawn Mendes
is airy, grand, intense and rapturous. It is the sound of a man totally and hopelessly in love." - Associated Press
"Shawn Mendes grows up, glows up on the love-struck Wonder" - Entertainment Weekly
"Wonder feels like a cinematic experience rather than just another album on a shelf. It's tangible evidence that Mendes was born to create music" - US Weekly
GRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes
released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Wonder, in December 2020 to rave reviews. His self-titled third album was released in May 2018. The certified platinum album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets. It shot to #1 on iTunes in more than 80 countries immediately upon release. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "In My Blood
" and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for SHAWN MENDES. Most recently, Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for his single with Camila
Cabello, "Señorita." The song debuted at #1 on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet in its history, going on to become the most streamed song on Spotify in 2019. The hit nabbed the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart as well as #1 at Top 40 & Hot AC Radio. Last summer Shawn debuted his certified platinum single, "If I Can't Have You," at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With "Señorita" at #1 and "If I Can't Have You
" at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved 3 consecutive #1 album debuts, 3 platinum albums, and 11+ consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 27 million albums, 242 million singles, and has amassed over 50 billion global streams and over 9 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed three sold-out world tours with over two million tickets sold, selling out legendary stadiums and arenas including NYC's Madison Square
Garden and London's O2 Arena
in minutes. On his most recent tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Shawn has nearly 50 Billion global streams and 8.6 billion video views. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.
In 2019 Shawn launched The Shawn Mendes
Foundation, which seeks to inspire Shawn's audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.