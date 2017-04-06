Neal Schon Releases Hotly Anticipated, Solo Album 'Universe'





Track List:

1. Something In The Heart

2. The Eye Of God

3. The Universe

4. Caruso

5. Voodoo Child

6. Third Stone From The Sun

7. Purple Rain

8. She's For Real

9. What Has Become

10. Lights

11. Silent Voyage

12. Chrome Shuffle

13. Be Happy

14. I Believe

15. Hey Jude



Neal Schon joined Santana in 1971 and founded Journey in 1973, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Neal Schon founded Journey in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Schon is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who is not only the founding member of Journey, but was a member of Santana at the age of 15 and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Jan Hammer, HSAS, and has released 10 solo albums.

Neal Schon's guitar style has been described as soulful and melodic, infamously admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince.

In 2005, Neal Schon and Journey received a Star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Neal Schon and Journey were further recognized by Billboard Magazine with the Legend Of Live Award at the 2011 Billboard Touring Conference.

Neal Schon was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Journey in 2017. Tulsa, Oklahoma Mayor G.T. Bynum honored Neal with the announcement of June 5th to be Neal Schon Day in Oklahoma. The announcement was at the Woody Guthrie Center Museum on 6/4/2017, and Neal also made an archival contribution to the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP) in July.

Schon has also received honors for his philanthropic work including John Hopkins, Rainforest Fund, California Fire Relief, and numerous additional charitable foundations. He has also organized numerous fundraisers for military services and first responders.

In 2019, Neal was voted Guitar Connoisseur Fan Favorite Guitarist in a social media poll over the course of 15 rounds, consistently topping the list among his fellow legends.

Journey's worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with a wide selection of chart-topping hits like "Don't Stop Believin­'", the most downloaded song of the last century. The band's album sales have resulted in twenty five gold and platinum albums and nineteen Top 40 singles in the US. The band's Greatest Hits album is certified fifteen times Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified album-holders.




