News
Metal / Hard Rock 15/12/2020

Curse Of Eibon - "Book Of Eibon"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heavily inspired by HP Lovecraft and the occult and things that lurk in the dark. Fredrik decided to bring together 4 people to form a melodic death metal band heavily inspired and influenced by these things.
And thus Curse of Eibon was spawned from worlds beyond , delivering a message from the great old ones.

Lineup:
Vocals: Fredrik Croona
Bass: Mathias Back
Drums: Anders Ström
Guitars: Martin Antonsson

https://twistedfleshrecordings.eu/curseofeibon/
https://www.facebook.com/curseofeibon
https://www.instagram.com/curseofeibon/
https://curseofeibon.bandcamp.com/






