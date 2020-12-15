Curse Of Eibon - "Book Of Eibon"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Heavily inspired by HP Lovecraft and the occult and things that lurk in the dark. Fredrik decided to bring together 4 people to form a melodic death metal band heavily inspired and influenced by these things.
And thus Curse
of Eibon was spawned from worlds beyond , delivering a message from the great old ones.
Lineup:
Vocals: Fredrik Croona
Bass: Mathias Back
Drums: Anders Ström
Guitars: Martin
Antonsson
https://twistedfleshrecordings.eu/curseofeibon/
https://www.facebook.com/curseofeibon
https://www.instagram.com/curseofeibon/
https://curseofeibon.bandcamp.com/