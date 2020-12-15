Curse Of Eibon - "Book Of Eibon"



https://curseofeibon.bandcamp.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heavily inspired by HP Lovecraft and the occult and things that lurk in the dark. Fredrik decided to bring together 4 people to form a melodic death metal band heavily inspired and influenced by these things.And thus Curse of Eibon was spawned from worlds beyond , delivering a message from the great old ones.Lineup:Vocals: Fredrik CroonaBass: Mathias BackDrums: Anders StrömGuitars: Martin Antonssonhttps://twistedfleshrecordings.eu/curseofeibon/https://www.facebook.com/curseofeibonhttps://www.instagram.com/curseofeibon/https://curseofeibon.bandcamp.com/



