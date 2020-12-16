Danica Dares New Single 'Paranoia Party' Out Soon

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Danica Dare's upcoming single 'Paranoia Party' marks their second release from the, in lockdown written and recorded, debut album 'Curating The Lunatic'.



The powerful, maniac and disorienting song explores the themes of loneliness and isolation, resonating with many listeners coming out of 2020. Apart from the lockdown this track delves into something much deeper, being the feeling of social anxiety and the fear of exclusion, many are facing at some point in their life.



With each new year calling for new beginnings, this song shines a spotlight onto peoples unnecessary dependency on others for their own happiness.



Formed in the madness of 2020, the three members of Danica Dares Harriet McBain, Jon Haines and Richard Sanderson loosely define themselves as alt-indie rock band. Their sound embraces everything from 80s synth, to spoken word and choral music.



Drawing on personal experiences and observations from her everyday life, Harriet's lyrics explore themes of self-reflection, discovery, love and loss. Accompanied by electronica, fused with atmospheric and shimmering guitars, her ideas create this unique music that is honest, dark and performative. Through the emotional soundscape, Danica Dares takes the listener on a journey, telling engaging stories to those that dare to listen.

