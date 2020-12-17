Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
MP3 and More 17/12/2020

LG US Launches Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation

LG US Launches Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LG Electronics USA is expanding its LG TONE Free lineup in the United States with the introduction of its most advanced true wireless earbuds yet…the LG TONE Free FN7 with Active Noise Cancellation (TONE-FN7). The LG TONE Free FN7 (MSRP $179.99) is available now at LG authorized dealers and LG.com at a holiday promotion price of $149.99 through December 27, while supplies last.

The LG TONE Free FN7 offers many of the benefits of its LG TONE Free FN6 sibling1 - incredibly comfortable in-ear fit, noise isolation performance, Meridian-tuned premium sound, -- and adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to provide even greater listening pleasure and enhanced personal audio experience.

LG TONE Free FN7 builds on the already great passive noise isolation of LG TONE Free FN6 by neutralizing external sounds using up to three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. Adjustable ear gels with a spiral design deliver an immersive experience that minimizes outside noise seepage. With ANC activated, environmental noises are now reduced, making every call crisp and clear.

Like all LG TONE Free earbuds, the TONE Free FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG's trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG TONE Free FN7 can recreate a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers while also delivering vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.

Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian's EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound; Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance; Bass Boost for extra power and depth; and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals. The LG TONE Free FN7 also delivers fuller, richer bass that's more powerful than ever2.
To learn more about the full LG TONE Free lineup, visit https://www.lg.com/us/wireless-earbuds#disc.

1 The US version of the LG TONE Free FN7 does not offer the UVnano charging case feature which in the US is exclusive to the previously launched LG TONE Free FN6 model.
2 Compared to previous LG models






