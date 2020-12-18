Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 18/12/2020

Motorhead Music Heavy Rock Outfit Budderside Announce Whisky A Go Go Livestream 12/24 In Celebration Of Lemmy's Birthday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollywood-based heavy rock & roll outfit BUDDERSIDE bridge the gap between the sexy swagger of the Sunset Strip and the soulful depths of Seattle. Having been personally signed to Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music by the late Motörhead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister due to founder/vocalist Patrick Stone (ex-Adler's Appetite) being part of his famous "road crew," the band will honor Lemmy on his birthdate, December 24, with a festive livestream performance from the infamous Los Angeles venue, Whisky-a-Go-Go. The free show will be hosted by the famed Rainbow Bar & Grill - a daily hangout spot where Lemmy visited-and the Whisky simultaneously via their Facebook pages at 12:00 P.M. PST. The livestream will feature new music from their upcoming March 26 album SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE-recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) - along with a Q&A session with MTV VJ/music personality Matt Pinfield, who will also join BUDDERSIDE onstage to guest on their cover of the classic Motörhead song "Ace of Spades." RSVP for streaming links and further details at https://www.facebook.com/events/437015540657885.

"Join us on Lem's birthday, December 24 at Noon (PST)," says BUDDERSIDE. "We'll be playing songs off our forthcoming album 'Spiritual Violence,' delivering some super sick Motörhead surprises and even a Q&A by the legendary Matt Pinfield. Let us bring Lemmy's Lounge to wherever you may be and let's raise a toast (and a little hell) together!"

BUDDERSIDE recently shared SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE's debut single "Zen," which premiered December 3 via MXDWN, with an adventure-filled music video that was filmed in Tokyo, Japan. "The video finds us being seduced by desire and lured into a den of evil, from which there is no escape," shares STONE. "The nightmare of Kuchisake-onna, Kappa, Rokurokubi and Gashadokuro come to life before your very eyes." Watch it on YouTube here or streaming below.

The 10 tracks on SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE, mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage), empower listeners as they careen through the journey of overcoming addiction, loss and heartbreak to discovering resurrection with patience, perseverance and meditation set over soaring melodies and catchy refrains. Guest appearances include Butcher Babies' vocalist Carla Harvey on the sultry track "Amber Alert," Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell on the Lemmy-inspired "Pardon Me" and even a children's choir.

SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE Track Listing:
1. Wide Awake
2. Zen
3. Amber Alert (feat. Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies)
4. Pardon Me (feat. Phil Campbell of Motörhead)
5. I'm A Man
6. Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash cover)
7. Things We Do (feat. Musyca Children's Choir)
8. Feels So Good
9. Soul Searches
10. Daygobah

BUDDERSIDE is rounded out by a reenergized lineup including guitarists Logan Nikolic and Sam "Bam" Koltun (Faster Pussycat, Dorothy), bassist Gabe Maska, and powerhouse drummer Jeff Dewbray. Their debut self-titled 2016 album was produced by Lemmy's son Paul Inder Kilmister and saw the band bring their infectious live show on tours alongside Motörhead, Slayer, Anthrax and L.A. Guns as well as being featured on international festivals including Wacken Open Air, Motörboat, Malmö Festival and the Monsters Of Rock cruise.






