News
Pop / Rock 18/12/2020

The Staves Perform Holiday Tune "Home Alone, Too" Live

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just in time for the holidays, The Staves have released an intimate live performance video of their 2018 holiday tune "Home Alone, Too," which you can watch on Top40-Charts.com!
The original recording is featured at the close of the Christmas Eve episode of the new Netflix series Dash & Lily and can be heard, holiday-playlisted, and downloaded now.

The Staves' new album, Good Woman, their first in six years, is due February 5 on Nonesuch Records in the United States and is available to pre-order.






