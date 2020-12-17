Engelbert Humperdinck Announces Surprise Release Of 'Blue Christmas'





The surprise Christmas single follows the release of Engelbert's Sentiments EP that saw the iconic vocalist record songs including Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," Charlie Chaplin's "



Following the success of his first ever Christmas Special on December 12th, Engelbert has announced today that the stream will now be available on demand. With a ticket price of $15 the show will be available until 11:59pm (PT) on December 26th. Tickets are available from HERE.



Speaking on his weekly YouTube Vlog ("Tuesday Museday") Engelbert said, "I hope you all enjoyed my livestream Christmas concert special over the weekend. Many of you have asked about being able to see it again so today we have some exciting news for you. If you missed it, or if you would just like to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with me again, we will be making the concert available On-Demand on Looped starting from today, through until December 26th.



A portion of the ticket price will be donated to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, so I hope you will join me to help support this great cause. You can get your tickets now by going to Looped.live.com or Engelbert.com."



The "King of Romance," as Engelbert is lovingly nicknamed by his legion of fans, recently celebrated 50 years in showbiz. With his most recent albums The Man I Want to Be (2017) and Warmest Christmas Wishes (2018) and last year's Reflections EP Engelbert has shown another side of his talent by picking more introspective songs that connect with his life's experience proving his continuing relevance with today's audiences. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Engelbert Humperinck is releasing his new studio version of " Blue Christmas " on Thursday December 17, 2020. The Elvis Presley classic has been updated by Engelbert with a Texas Two Step arrangement and is being released by OK!Good Records and is available for purchase/streaming here: https://lnk.to/EH-BlueChristmas.The surprise Christmas single follows the release of Engelbert's Sentiments EP that saw the iconic vocalist record songs including Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," Charlie Chaplin's " Smile " as well as a duet with UK singer/songwriter Janet Devlin of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."Following the success of his first ever Christmas Special on December 12th, Engelbert has announced today that the stream will now be available on demand. With a ticket price of $15 the show will be available until 11:59pm (PT) on December 26th. Tickets are available from HERE.Speaking on his weekly YouTube Vlog ("Tuesday Museday") Engelbert said, "I hope you all enjoyed my livestream Christmas concert special over the weekend. Many of you have asked about being able to see it again so today we have some exciting news for you. If you missed it, or if you would just like to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with me again, we will be making the concert available On-Demand on Looped starting from today, through until December 26th.A portion of the ticket price will be donated to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, so I hope you will join me to help support this great cause. You can get your tickets now by going to Looped.live.com or Engelbert.com."The "King of Romance," as Engelbert is lovingly nicknamed by his legion of fans, recently celebrated 50 years in showbiz. With his most recent albums The Man I Want to Be (2017) and Warmest Christmas Wishes (2018) and last year's Reflections EP Engelbert has shown another side of his talent by picking more introspective songs that connect with his life's experience proving his continuing relevance with today's audiences.



