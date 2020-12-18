2Drunk2Funk - I've Got The Feeling

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2drunk2funk is a DJ/Producer from the Southwest UK who has been in the industry for a number of years both DJ'ing and producing.

The love of DJ'ing started at the tale end of the rave era and favoured genres now are Funky house, disco house, tech funk and deep house. The last 10 years have brought many original releases and remixes, also a weekly dance podcast on over 190 radio stations world wide. 2Drunk2Funk brings a funky house atmosphere to every venue that gets people in the party mood.



His latest release I've got the feeling is a little bit of a temporary change in genre for 2drunk2funk, a tech house track produced with the club scene in mind. Every great night is remembered by a stand out track and this track has what it takes to be the one that will stay in your head and will spark a nostalgic memory of an awesome night out. Out on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records



