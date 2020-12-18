London Rapper, Yella Tzairi Returns With New 'Prisoner' EP





EP opener and title track bursts into life with a sultry mystery guest vocal immediately pulling you in with an expertly crafted hook before Yella's trademark rapping rolls into the verse. Rapping about the start of a relationship and her feelings, 'Prisoner' is an honest journey through the ups and downs of lust.



Elsewhere across the four tracks, 'Eh Boy' brings eastern influences with tribal rhythms and samples of Asian instruments mixed with tasteful dispersed guitar playing while 'Danei Can I' brings soulful R&B vibes, with funky bass and guest vocals from fellow Key Changes artist Stickz N15. Closing track 'Love You' pulls the EP together with a heartfelt expression of emotion from Yella over shuffling beats and washing synths.







Being the cousin of



Yella speaks openly about her own experience with mental health and credits Key Changes for being the gateway to becoming an artist, which in turn helped her find a purpose in life. The new EP is a testament to the charity's work and to Yella's talent.



Key Changes is a charity and record label aimed at 'promoting positive mental health through music'. Supporting musicians during their recovery from mental illnesses through music industry mentoring, the charity provides: studio time, artist development, industry advice and everything else they need to produce and release a record, including the opportunity to work with some of London's best producers. The process of creative collaboration develops expression and identity, boosting confidence and wellbeing, and opening pathways to new opportunities.



Whether they are rappers, singers, DJs, producers or songwriters, Key Changes has had a massively positive impact on so many people's journey towards recovery. Find our more here: www.keychanges.org.uk



Release Date:16th December

Label: Key Changes

Twitter: @TzairiYella

Instagram: @yella_tzairi_music

Facebook: @keychangesmusic

Twitter: @keychangesmusic

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/key-changes

