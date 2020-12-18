Exciting Metal Band Helestios Release Fierce New Album 'Your Pain Tastes Good'





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnmL-ukpMFTyWrrGo1Mcag New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the UK's most exciting metal bands, Helestios, is preparing to release its new album, Your Pain Tastes Good, combining the melodic approach and broad appeal of Metallica with the ferocity and thematic invention of Sepultura. After a year which has seen worldwide hardship, conflict and division, Your Pain Tastes Good is a reminder of how metal stays true to itself and its fans, reflecting the reality of life and urging people to think for themselves and move forward positively. Featuring eight tracks of stunning guitar work, vocals from the very bowels of Hell and lyrics which draw upon both ancient mythology and look at the world around us right now, Helestios are both the power and the fury we need to inspire us.Helestios comprise Henrijs Leja (vocals/guitar); Stelios Aggelis (lead guitar); Ian den Boer (drums) and Agnis Aldiņš (bass), hailing from Latvia, Greece and Netherlands but now based around Basingstoke, England. Their sound takes on board both traditional metal riffing and melodic structure as well as more aggressive and atmospheric tones, such as Agnis' throat singing intro to Sacrifice and the Lebanese prayer intro to Return to Baalbek recorded by Henrijs in 2019 whilst mass protests against the government in the Lebanese city raged around him. The album is non-compromising yet immediately accessible, from Sacrifice, which reflects humankind's inability to avoid killing each other, to Black Storm, a churning sea of riffs and tales told in the ancient mythologies of Syria and Egypt to All Attack, a song written in support of the Belorussian people who have spent recent months fighting to overthrow what many see as one of the last tyrannies of Europe."We want to provoke people to think a bit deeper and realise there's more than everyday mainstream media has to offer. There's enough exciting stuff going on right now in various scientific fields from uncovering very unusual facts about ancient history to modern genetics and with our new understanding we should re-apply and re-view many things that we believe are cornerstones. Not to mention the fact we live in an era when individual human rights are noticeably reduced. We're looking to stand together with everyone, brothers and sisters and friends through metal - stand together for what is right!"Helestios - Your Pain Tastes Good1. Sacrifice2. Black Storm3. Downgraded World4. Back to Where it Starts5. Your Pain Tastes Good6. All Attack7. You Are Free8 . Return to BaalbekFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/helestios/Twitter: https://twitter.com/helestiosInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/helestios_official/Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/helestiosSpotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/28B0xtntzuPVO6Ez5NNmBPYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnmL-ukpMFTyWrrGo1Mcag



