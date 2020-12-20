Paul McCartney III Out Now





Just as McCartney's classic 1970 solo debut marked Paul's return to basics in the wake of the biggest band break-up in musical history, and the 1980 avant-garde masterpiece McCartney II rose from the ashes of Wings, McCartney III finds Paul back on his own, turning unexpected circumstances into a personal snapshot of a timeless artist at a unique point in history. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The wait is finally over: Paul McCartney's overwhelmingly anticipated all-new, all-Paul album McCartney III has been released in its full streaming, CD, and rainbow of vinyl glory as of today December 18, 2020 via Capitol Records/Universal Music.Paul's first new album since 2018's #1 charting Egypt Station, McCartney III is a stripped back, self-produced and, quite literally, solo work in the tradition of 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II. Recorded earlier this year during "Rockdown" in Sussex, McCartney III is mostly built from live takes of Paul on vocals and guitar or piano, overdubbing his bass playing, drumming, etc. atop that foundation. The process first sparked when Paul returned to an unreleased track from the early 90s, "When Winter Comes" (recorded with George Martin). Paul crafted a new passage for the song, giving rise to album opener "Long Tailed Winter Bird"—while "When Winter Comes," featuring its new 2020 intro "Winter Bird," became the new album's grand finale.The newest and most in depth look at the McCartney III creative process surfaced this week in the form of the " Find My Way " video Directed by Roman Coppola, the shoot utilized no less than 46 cameras to capture Paul on every instrument and from every angle, resulting in an unprecedented and intimate glimpse into Paul creating and performing a McCartney III highlight.For more McCartney III, check out Spotify's McCartney III enhanced album experience featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes video clips and commentary (https://PaulMcCartney.lnk.to/SpotifyEnhancedPR), Amazon Music's murals in 12 cities globally featuring sheet music from the album and interpretations from musicians & artists around the world (https://PaulMcCartney.lnk.to/12DaysOfPaulPR), and On Monday, 12/21 at 9:00 AM PST Paul will join Apple Music's Zane Lowe for an in-depth conversation about 'McCartney III'. Tune in at apple.co/_Zane.Just as McCartney's classic 1970 solo debut marked Paul's return to basics in the wake of the biggest band break-up in musical history, and the 1980 avant-garde masterpiece McCartney II rose from the ashes of Wings, McCartney III finds Paul back on his own, turning unexpected circumstances into a personal snapshot of a timeless artist at a unique point in history.



