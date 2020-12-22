Country Music Stars Remember K.T. Oslin





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country artists are reacting to the passing of GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter K.T. Oslin. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member died today at the age of 78.

"She was one of the most unique, talented songwriters and singers in music. She will be missed. Rest in Peace, K.T."

-Randy Owen / ALABAMA (Country Music Hall of Fame & Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member)

"I am so sad to hear that K.T. Oslin has passed. She was truly one of the best singers I ever heard. I loved the way she made the words come alive with the expressiveness of her unique voice. Thank God we still have her music to learn from."

-Ricky Skaggs (Country Music Hall of Fame member)

"What a unique talent. She was a breath of fresh air to country music. We will miss you." -Ray Stevens (Country Music Hall of Fame & Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member)

"Did we look up to her? Did we admire her? Hell, we studied her. As a young artist I knew she knew things I wanted to know. I met K.T. Oslin on her terms and never regretted it. We all just loved her." -Pam Tillis

"First off, I'm blown away to get the sudden news today. It was very awakening to say the least. I was a huge K.T. Oslin fan and just recorded one of her songs on my last album with Pam Tillis. She was a big inspiration to me and her writing about the strength of women. I also know she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was a great lady from a great time of great music. One who will truly be missed by me and many fans."-Lorrie Morgan

"I nearly ran off the road when 'Don't kiss like we're married, kiss me like we're lovers' came across my car radio back in 1980 somethin' or other. I nearly fell out of my rockin' chair just this minute when I listened to it again. What a song!! What a singer!! What a songcraftswoman!! What a woman... PERIOD!! Rest in Peace, Lady K. T. Why don't you go look up my old friend Roy Orbison and y'all write and sing a duet up there. I always thought you were a female Roy Orbison... or maybe Roy was a male K.T. Oslin. I miss both of you."-Larry Gatlin (Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member)

"K.T. was the definition of a songstress. Her work stood on its own and will always stand the test of time." -John Anderson (Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member)




