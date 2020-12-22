Dango Rose Releases New Single "Night Resumes"



Rose released a new song entitled Ring Out on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter and co-founder of Elephant Revival, Dango Rose, recently released his new single "Night Resumes."With despondent lyrics like the world outside keeps changing, locked inside this open room, through the coldest nights of December, tears from my eyes, make flowers bloom, "Night Resumes" paints a picture of noir, ending with beauty."Night Resumes was originally conceived on a civil war fretless banjo in an old miner's cabin just below the continental divide," Dango explains. "This song shares a willingness to embrace winter isolation as an opportunity...for even whilst in a dance with shadow, the coming of the light will reveal itself anew, and flowers will bloom again."Dango Rose embraces a passion for music as a vital healing influence and spiritual path. He creates and collaborates to support harmony and truth. Born with a poet's soul and a warrior's heart, his life's journey has been one of transformation.For seventeen years, Dango traveled nationally and internationally in touring bands. In 2006, he co-founded Elephant Revival and spent eleven years performing and recording with this influential outfit that pioneered the genre, Transcendental Folk. Rose penned band favorites like, When I Fall, The Pasture, Jet Lag Blues and others. Since Elephant Revival decided to go on hiatus in May 2018, Dango has taken refuge in the recording studio while focusing upon songwriting collaborations with various artists. Here he melds his background in traditional forms with the more transformational elements of musical craft. As journalist Marc Tonglen explains, "He reminds me of a cross between Leonard Cohen, Cat Stevens and Alan Parsons, while remaining deeply embedded in the progressive Indie-Folk scene. His voice is distinctive, words penetrating and his arrangements — on the edge, yet engaging."Rose has shared the stage with the likes of Gregory Alan Isakov, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mandolin Orange, Blind Pilot, Hiss Golden Messenger, Iron and Wine, The Oh Hellos, Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Joan Baez, Ani DiFranco, Sam Bush, Little Feat, Donovan, Amy Helm, Aiofe O'Donovan, Chadwick Stokes, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Leftover Salmon, John Oates, Elvis Costello, Yonder Mountain String Band and many more. He was a three-time headliner at Red Rocks with Elephant Revival and performed several headlining shows with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra. In addition, he's performed at high-profile national festivals, such as Newport Folk Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and more.Rose released a new song entitled Ring Out on September 25th, which will be the A-Side of an old school A-side/B-Side offering. The second piece, Life's Too Short, was released on November 13th. For more information on Dango Rose, visit www.dangorose.com



