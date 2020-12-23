Kid Madysin Hatter Releases 'Nobody's Fault' Music Video



Check out the video on YouTube and listen to the song on iTunes & Spotify. Madysin Hatter will be releasing new original music (featuring some notable rock musicians) in early 2021. Visit www.MadysinHatter.com for more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Former Broadway kid turned rock 'n' roller Madysin Hatter has released a simple yet stunning "one-shot" music video to accompany her acoustic cover of Aerosmith's "Nobody's Fault".Featuring Rob Bailey on guitar, Hatter's reimagined version of the hard rock deep cut shines a spotlight on the lyrical heaviness and all too timely message of the song.The video, produced by Sleepless Pictures, showcases Hatter experiencing a range of raw emotion in a field where heavy fog threatens to consume. Hatter (who's previously been credited as "Larissa Auble" in her musical theater kid days originating the role of "Young Kim" in Hal Prince's Broadway revival of Show Boat, and understudying all of the orphans in the 90's Off-Broadway production of Annie Warbucks) draws upon her classic musical theater training to create an immersive experience for the audience, while keeping her rock grit and angst as the anchor that allows her to get in the audience's face and stare down their soul.Primis Player PlaceholderCheck out the video on YouTube and listen to the song on iTunes & Spotify. Madysin Hatter will be releasing new original music (featuring some notable rock musicians) in early 2021. Visit www.MadysinHatter.com for more.



