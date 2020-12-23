Moonscape - Entity, Chapter II: Echoes From A Cognitive Dystopia

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
MOONSCAPE is a melodic death/progressive/power metal oriented project which was formed back in 2015 by Håvard Lunde, based in Gjøvik, Norway. Musical inspirations and influences include bands like EDGE OF SANITY, OPETH, ENTOMBED, AYREON, HELLOWEEN, YES, JETHRO TULL and many more. After many years of trying to find a proper musical direction in which he felt comfortable, he formed MOONSCAPE after rediscovering EDGE OF SANITY's 1996 classic «Crimson» album, an album that stood out as the ultimate inspiration already in his adolescent years when he first became musically active. The idea of creating music that had low-tuned guitars with good melodies on top was an appealing one, and with added atmospheric and symphonic elements and variations in terms of texture and arrangement, he was better able to reach his goal; to create a large scale composition that his listeners would later on refer to as «a musical journey».
The debut album «Entity» was released on October 2nd 2017, and received great reviews from the underground press, including a very rare 100/100 score from the Italian webzine Insane Voices Labirynth. The album is a concept album that told the story of a protagonist who isolates himself deeper and deeper into his own mind, in an attempt to escape from the real world. He finds shelter in the dark shadows of his own mind, but as a result of his isolation soon he finds himself forced to battle a demon he thought was long forgotten…
«Entity» was released as a digital album as well on a limited jewel case CD edition, pressed in only 330 copies. The vinyl edition was released in July 2018, and was limited to 100 hand numbered copies.
Ever since the release of «Entity», Lunde kept writing a follow-up album, which was released on November 23rd 2020. «Entity, Chapter II: Echoes from a Cognitive Dystopia» continued the concept where the debut left off, and marks the conclusion of the story. Whereas «Entity» was fairly atmospheric and melodic death/prog oriented, «Chapter II» has a slightly more direct expression. Still it retains the progressive orientation, with more symphonic elements and higher in tempo and intensity, qualities that are often typical to the power metal genre.
The album was released digitally and on a limited 6 panel digipack CD, pressed in 200 copies only. A vinyl edition is scheduled for release in March 2020, also limited to 100 handnumbered copies only.
In addition to the two physical albums, Moonscape's discography also counts two singles, an anniversary reissue (Name Your Price on BandCamp) and an EP, all released during 2020.
MOONSCAPE's discography includes the following releases:
Entity
- full length album (October 2017)
The Throes of Desperation
- digital single (January 2020)
Entity
- digital reissue to commemorate the 5 year anniversary of MOONSCAPE's formation (February 2020)
Here With You - acoustic single (May 2020)
Resurgence E.P.
- digital E.P. released as a teaser to the new album, including two cover songs (September 2020)
Entity, Chapter II: Echoes from a Cognitive Dystopia
- full length album (November 2020)
All of MOONSCAPE's releases are available on all major streaming services, and physical products can be purchased at moonscape.bandcamp.com.
MOONSCAPE's music is solely written, composed, arranged, recorded and produced by Lunde himself, but features a rich variety of guests on both vocals and lead instruments. Lunde Plays bass, lead and rhythm guitars, keyboards, programming and lead and backing vocals.
GUEST PERFORMANCES:
Entity:
Jim Brunaud (The Gaemeth Project) - lead vocals
Matthew Brown (Arkhane) - lead vocals
Kent Are Sommerseth (ex- Unspoken, Varulv) - lead vocals
David
Russell - piano
Leviathan (ex- Unspoken, Abyss Below, Kvesta) - lead guitars
Andreas
Jonsson (ex- Spiral
Architect) - lead guitars
Diego
Palma (Lord Divine) - keyboards
Simen Ådnøy Ellingsen (Shamblemaths) - Acoustic and clean lead guitars
Jon Hunt - keyboards
John Kiernan - lead guitars
Alex Campbell (Seek Irony) - lead guitars
Noah Watts - lead guitars
Sean Winter - tenor saxophone
Justin Hombach (AeoS) - lead guitars
Entity, Chapter II: Echoes from a Cognitive Dystopia:
Pauli Souka (Coldbound) - lead vocals
Runar Steen Hansen (Firefight) - lead vocals
Drake
Chrisdensen (Ruins of Elysium) - lead and backing vocals
David
Åkesson (Qantice, Vivaldi Metal Project etc) - lead and backing vocals
Marcela Villarroel - lead vocals
Andreas
Jonsson (ex- Spiral
Architect) - lead guitars
Cezar Popescu (Days of Confusion) - lead guitars
Bret Barnes - saxophone
Linus
Abrahamson (Guthrie Govan, PelleK, Andromeda, The Codex etc) - lead guitars
Aaron
Minich (Nekrogoblikon) - keyboards
Eirik Dischler (Shamblemaths session member) - organ
Alexandra
Laya (Qantice) - violin
David
Russell - piano
Leviathan (ex- Unspoken, Abyss Below, Kvesta) - lead guitars
Rafael Agostino (Armored Dawn) - keyboards
John Kiernan - lead guitars
Mark Anthony K. (Projekt Gemineye) - lead guitars
Diego
Palma (Lord Divine) - keyboards
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2FD6PltivXbzITBq1L2MzR?si=nNiGjusZTbSk_W8SpoxD-w
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCevXN2-eQ1mVRKbwouNJZRw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moonscapenorway/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moonscapenorway/
Merch: https://teechip.com/resurgence-entity2
BandCamp: https://moonscape.bandcamp.com/