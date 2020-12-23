Moonscape - Entity, Chapter II: Echoes From A Cognitive Dystopia





The debut album «Entity» was released on October 2nd 2017, and received great reviews from the underground press, including a very rare 100/100 score from the Italian webzine Insane Voices Labirynth. The album is a concept album that told the story of a protagonist who isolates himself deeper and deeper into his own mind, in an attempt to escape from the real world. He finds shelter in the dark shadows of his own mind, but as a result of his isolation soon he finds himself forced to battle a demon he thought was long forgotten…



«Entity» was released as a digital album as well on a limited jewel case CD edition, pressed in only 330 copies. The vinyl edition was released in July 2018, and was limited to 100 hand numbered copies.



Ever since the release of «Entity», Lunde kept writing a follow-up album, which was released on November 23rd 2020. «Entity, Chapter II: Echoes from a Cognitive Dystopia» continued the concept where the debut left off, and marks the conclusion of the story. Whereas «Entity» was fairly atmospheric and melodic death/prog oriented, «Chapter II» has a slightly more direct expression. Still it retains the progressive orientation, with more symphonic elements and higher in tempo and intensity, qualities that are often typical to the power metal genre.



The album was released digitally and on a limited 6 panel digipack CD, pressed in 200 copies only. A vinyl edition is scheduled for release in March 2020, also limited to 100 handnumbered copies only.



In addition to the two physical albums, Moonscape's discography also counts two singles, an anniversary reissue (Name Your Price on BandCamp) and an EP, all released during 2020.



MOONSCAPE's discography includes the following releases:



Entity

- full length album (October 2017)

The Throes of Desperation

- digital single (January 2020)



Entity

- digital reissue to commemorate the 5 year anniversary of MOONSCAPE's formation (February 2020)

Here With You - acoustic single (May 2020)



Resurgence E.P.

- digital E.P. released as a teaser to the new album, including two cover songs (September 2020)

Entity, Chapter II: Echoes from a Cognitive Dystopia

- full length album (November 2020)



All of MOONSCAPE's releases are available on all major streaming services, and physical products can be purchased at moonscape.bandcamp.com.



MOONSCAPE's music is solely written, composed, arranged, recorded and produced by Lunde himself, but features a rich variety of guests on both vocals and lead instruments. Lunde Plays bass, lead and rhythm guitars, keyboards, programming and lead and backing vocals.



GUEST PERFORMANCES:



Entity:

Jim Brunaud (The Gaemeth Project) - lead vocals

Matthew Brown (Arkhane) - lead vocals

Kent Are Sommerseth (ex- Unspoken, Varulv) - lead vocals



Leviathan (ex- Unspoken, Abyss Below, Kvesta) - lead guitars





Simen Ådnøy Ellingsen (Shamblemaths) - Acoustic and clean lead guitars

Jon Hunt - keyboards

John Kiernan - lead guitars

Alex Campbell (Seek Irony) - lead guitars

Noah Watts - lead guitars

Sean Winter - tenor saxophone

Justin Hombach (AeoS) - lead guitars



Entity, Chapter II: Echoes from a Cognitive Dystopia:

Pauli Souka (Coldbound) - lead vocals

Runar Steen Hansen (Firefight) - lead vocals





Marcela Villarroel - lead vocals



Cezar Popescu (Days of Confusion) - lead guitars

Bret Barnes - saxophone





Eirik Dischler (Shamblemaths session member) - organ





Leviathan (ex- Unspoken, Abyss Below, Kvesta) - lead guitars

Rafael Agostino (Armored Dawn) - keyboards

John Kiernan - lead guitars

Mark Anthony K. (Projekt Gemineye) - lead guitars





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2FD6PltivXbzITBq1L2MzR?si=nNiGjusZTbSk_W8SpoxD-w

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCevXN2-eQ1mVRKbwouNJZRw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moonscapenorway/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moonscapenorway/

Merch: https://teechip.com/resurgence-entity2

