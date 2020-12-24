Jason Crabb To Appear This Saturday At Grand Ole Opry





nexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2019. The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jason Crabb - two-time GRAMMY and 22 GMA Dove Award winner, will once again take the stage of the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, December 26, 2020. The beloved artist / songwriter / actor / author will perform alongside T. Graham Brown, Lindsay Ell, Charlie McCoy, Riders in the Sky, Connie Smith and Marty Stuart.Jay DeMarcus - member of Rascal Flatts and owner of Jason's record label, Red Street Records - will joining Crabb during his set to perform "A Strange Way To Save The World," the Christmas single they released at the beginning of December. The song was debuted during an appearance on Fox & Friends.A portion of the Opry will be broadcast live Saturday, December 26 at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT on Circle, and on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels. Fans around the world can also tune in to the broadcast on the Opry's flagship radio home, 650 AM-WSM and several other outlets.AboutIn his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards - being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year - along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.Crabb's electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world - through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world's most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham's final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary's Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and alongside Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson.Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well - including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville's Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks. Whatever the Road, Jason's 2015 release, was nominated for a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Album.nexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2019. The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor. Jay DeMarcus signed Jason Crabb to Red Street Records, the Christian label he founded in 2018.



