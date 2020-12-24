Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 24/12/2020

Duo Toby & Pip Release Soulful New Single 'New Year'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Husband and wife duo Toby & Pip have been a couple for over 11 years. At a friend's wedding one New Year's Eve, they realised they had shared that midnight moment together since they first met & they wanted to do so every year moving forward. This inspired 'New Year', a soulful & uplifting love song about always having an anchor - a special someone by your side to bring in each new year with. This festive anthem is a declaration that, despite everything that might be going on around them, they will always have each other.

Toby & Pip are a London folk-pop duo who are also are a married couple. They have been making music together since they met ten years ago. Pip has a music degree & is a multi-instrumentalist & singer who took up the Ukulele when they went traveling after getting married. Toby has been writing songs & playing guitar since 2002 & as a solo singer-songwriter has released 3 EPs & played some of London's best live music venues & shared the stage with great bands & artists likes The Dunwells, Tom Chaplin, & Philippa Hanna in the UK as well as The Brevet & several other up & coming bands in the US.

Over the years they have combined their musical talents & shared experiences to craft a unique & authentic sound filled with catchy melodies & beautiful harmonies. Their self-written songs are inspired by a mix of musical influences including Pip's classical music background & upbringing as daughter of world-renowned classical composer Paul Patterson + Toby's singer-songwriter experience as well as their shared love of cheesey pop, classic rock & folk music. Their thoughtful & passionate songs have moved & inspired audiences both online & live in concert & stuck in the head of many listeners!

'New Year' is their third single. The song was written & recorded by Toby & Pip with good friend (+ legendary jazz artist) Anthony Strong producing the song, providing piano & other instrumentation & arrangements.
It was recorded & produced in London & is self-released under their own label Peaches Records.

Keep your eyes peeled for the New Year music video coming early 2021!

The music video for 'New Year' is being filmed in London, Toby & Pip's home town. It shows them journey to a New Year's Eve gathering via some of the city's iconic festive landmarks & then celebrate the end of the year with friends & family - with music, joy & laughter. It's a feel-good video full of festive cheer, with the excitement that comes from seeing in another new year.
