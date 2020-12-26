Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 26/12/2020

Metallica Catalog Arrives In Highest Quality Audio For The First Time On TIDAL

Metallica Catalog Arrives In Highest Quality Audio For The First Time On TIDAL
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform TIDAL announced the entire catalog from the legendary metal band Metallica is now streaming for TIDAL members in the U.S. Metallica's catalog is now available in the highest quality sound for the first time ever on TIDAL. HiFi members have the added benefit of listening to iconic albums like "Master of Puppets" and "Ride The Lightning" in TIDAL Masters - as flawless as they sounded in the mastering suite and exactly as the artists intended.

To celebrate the legacy of these thrash-metal titans, TIDAL's editorial team has curated the band's classic tracks into playlists including Essentials, Live Essentials, the decade-by-decade Evolution (80's, 90's & 21st Century) and more. At TIDAL Magazine, hard-rock authority Ian Christe, author of the definitive metal history Sound of the Beast, has crafted a special essay detailing Metallica's enduring influence. Metal fans can explore more of TIDAL's extensive catalog with playlists like Hot Rocks, The Metallist and Metal Classics.

Just in time to enjoy using the new electronics you were gifted, TIDAL's full array of features are available across platforms and devices like: Plex, Roku, Amazon Alexa, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list here).

TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer music fans unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team and endless artist radio stations. Both Premium and HiFi members can enjoy elevated listening with album commentary from artists like Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and U2, animated artwork and performances with more interaction and dimension.

TIDAL is also extending holiday cheer with a limited-time 4 months of any TIDAL plan for $4 offer. New customers are eligible to sign up for four months of any TIDAL for $4.00, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student and Military, now through January 8, 2021. To redeem the offer, new members can head to TIDAL.com/holiday-offer.  Following the four-month limited holiday membership, members can continue their subscription at $9.99/month for Premium and $19.99/month for HiFi - discounts are available for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 (Premium) or $29.99 (HiFi)).

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in Premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.






Most read news of the week
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
Margie Singleton's Timeless "Missing You" Issues On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena & Talking Heads To Be Honored With Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
UK Indie Rock Outfit Lakes Debuts New "Pine Barrens" Music Video
Junior Jack Showcases New Talent, Virak With His Own Rework Of 'Sugar' On Adesso Music
Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records
Foreigner To Rock First Live Socially Distant Music Festival, Orlando's Frontyard Festival


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192499 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014958381652832 secs