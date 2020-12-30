Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 30/12/2020

itsENJ’s Dangerous Encounters in Nigeria Fuels Their Latest Music Video "Moonside"



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bronx-based Afropop/Afro-soul musical group, itsENJ, releases music video, "Moonside". The song is off their new EP, Born on the Moon.
"Moonside'' is an upbeat track placed over suave melodies and worldwide sounds. The music video brings itsENJ's reflections of being stuck in Nigeria to life. The Dapper Duo had many near-death experiences in the five months they were forced to stay in the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic which made leaving the country impossible.

According to itsENJ, many officials believed them to be suspicious because of their hairstyles and computers. "The Nigerian police will brand you as a scammer just to harass you and try to extort you."

It was those experiences that fueled the Dapper Duo's vigor, bravado, and attitude in their music video for "Moonside".
"Moonside" is available now on YouTube. Born On The Moon is also available now on all major platforms. itsENJ is also releasing limited-edition merchandise in correlation with the upcoming EP available on their website.

itsENJ consists of Chimdi & OTITO, aka "The DAPPER DUO". These two brothers have hit the entertainment scene with their versatile and unique musical styles. As Nigerian immigrants and Bronx residents, itsENJ draws its influences from a melting pot of cultures, including African, Caribbean, and Hispanic, to name a few. Their unique background and openness to global music influence put itsENJ on the cutting edge of versatility and individuality. They are known for their well-rounded skill sets as songwriters, music producers, recording/performing artists, and creative directors. Chimdi & OTITO even started a production company, ENJ Productions, currently with an extensive client list.






