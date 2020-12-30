Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 30/12/2020

Alabama Reveals Free New Year's Eve Concert, Courtesy Of Camping World
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) COVID-19 has halted most all live concerts across the country but that isn't stopping iconic country group ALABAMA from bringing music to its fans this New Year's Eve. Today, ALABAMA revealed that it is again teaming with Camping World for a virtual concert, set to stream live this Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. / CT. The multi-platinum selling Country Music Hall of Fame band will help ring in 2021 with a special performance featuring the ALABAMA tunes fans have adored for more than five decades.

Upon announcing the New Year's Eve concert, ALABAMA founding members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen released the following joint statement:

"What better way to start the New Year than to have a free concert on New Year's Eve for our fans around the world? We are pleased that Marcus Lemonis and our friends at Camping World are presenting this special performance from Nashville, Tennessee. We cannot wait to get back on tour soon, and want to see you in-person. Sit back, relax, crank up the sound and 'ROLL ON' into 2021. Wishing you a very happy New Year." -Randy, Teddy & Jeff

ALABAMA's upcoming New Year's Eve concert is one of several special performances to be featured by Camping World®'s The Ultimate RV Show - National Tour. The weekly livestream performance series is hosted by country music radio personality Shawn Parr.
Virtual concertgoers can stream the performance live this New Year's Eve night at ultimatervshow.com.






