Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 30/12/2020

Motherfaster - "Slower Father"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Imagine the guitar riffing of early Skid Row, the vocal style of Saxon or Motorhead with the attitude of classic Guns N' Roses recorded with the heavy gritty sound of stoner and doom bands like Alabama Thunderpussy, Egypt and Sleep! - Zach Moonshine

Motherfaster is the result of a bad idea, that was born after the end of a jam session, during the end of 2011. They are based in Athens with a common purpose. To extract the dirtiest side of their souls and present it as an audio insult.

After playing some gigs during 2012 - 2013, they took the request of their fans for an official release seriously! Consequently they hit the studio to create their self titled debut. The recording process started in early 2014. George Emmanuel engineered the album and Jeffro Lackscheide mixed and mastered it. In November 2014 the first single "The nymph and the god" was featured in the compilation CD Fear Candy, that comes with Terrorizer magazine (Issue 254). Legendary metal bands Exodus and Obituary were also in this CD. They released "Motherfaster" on February 24, 2015.

In the summer of 2016, they covered Impaled Nazarene's magnum opus "Blood is thicker than water".

Then, the time came for the successor. Entitled "Slower Father", it was recorded at Pentagram studio and mixing/mastering duties were handled by George Emmanuel. Nine explicit, dirty stories gilded with a mix of heavy metal - hard rock music. The second album is taking their signature sound one step further. Ruder, dirtier, heavier.

Motherfaster released "Slower Father" on December 2, 2019. On January 25, 2020 they opened the Athenian show of metal pioneers Rotting Christ. During the following lockdown they recorded a cover version of Fleetwood Mac's "The green Manalishi (With the two pronged crown)".
https://motherfaster.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/Motherfaster
https://www.facebook.com/Motherfaster
https://motherfaster.bandcamp.com
https://www.instagram.com/motherfaster/






Most read news of the week
Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records
Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
Sondre Lerche Releases Ambitious And In My Dreams: Patience Extravaganza Performance Film Recorded Live In Norway
Andrea Bocelli's Guest Stars Ilaria Della Bidia, Lillian Gorbachincky To Put On A Show At Dec 30 Charity Gala
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
German Duo 11 Unicorns Is Back To Say Goodbye To 2020 With A New EP Titled "Loneliness"
Lafayette Gilchrist Celebrates 'Now' With Year-End Solo Livestream Concert
Margie Singleton's Timeless "Missing You" Issues On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202990 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013749599456787 secs