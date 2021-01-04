NME Launches List Of Hottest 100 Ones To Watch Musicians For 2021

Every year we launch The NME 100, our gigantic list of all the best new artists on the planets both big and small.

This edition has been both the easiest and most difficult one to put together. It's a doddle because there's such a huge amount of banging tunes from all over the globe - we're absolutely spoilt. But then we have to whittle it down to just 100 artists - a nigh impossible task when they're all that good.

Every artist absolutely belongs on this list though. There's teenage grime prodigies, wonky electronica from Eastern Europe, stateside Gen Z heroes vying for worldwide fame and new punk bands ready to give 2020 a piece of their mind.

You may know some names, and plenty will be brand new, but we're confident that your new favourite is to be found here. Listen to the entire list (minus CREAMS) via our Spotify playlist below and discover some truly great music this year.

We've done it in alphabetical order - no rankings here, they're all winners. There's also a bunch of stunning pictures by Jenn Five that were snapped here at our chaotic, messy, dog-starring shoot at NME HQ.

Let's get stuck in... - Thomas Smith, NME New Music Editor



24kGoldn

Alaina Castillo

Alewya

Anxious

Ashnikko

Ashwarya

Baby Keem

Baby Queen

Backroad Gee

Badboychillercrew

Berwyn

Bree Runway

Calabashed

Cat Burns



CJ Pandit

Claud

CMAT

Courting

Daine

DEAR-GOD

Death Tour

Demie Cao

Drug Store Romeos

Enny

Flo Milli

Folly Group

For Those I Love

Foushee

Fred Again..

Frosty



Goya Gumbani

Gracey

Gustaf

Hollow Sinatra

Holly Humberstone

Hope Tala



Isola

Ivorian Doll

Jany Green

Jockstrap

Joesef

Jordana

Josie Man

Kamal

KennyHoopla

Kid Kapachi

Kynsy

Logic1000

Loose Articles

Lucy Deakin

LustSickPuppy

Lynks

Malady

Marijannah

Martha Skye Murphy

Martyn Bootyspoon

Meet Me At The Altar

merci, mercy

Michelle

NAYANA IZ

NewDad

Noisy

Odeal

OneFour

Orion Sun

Pa Salieu

Park Hye Jin

Pixey

Powfu

Priya Ragu

PVA

PYRA

R.A.E.

Rahaven

Remi Wolf

Romero

Rose Gray

Scalping

Shaybo

Skullcrusher

Smoothboi Ezra



Spill Tab

Sprints

Tate McRae

Tayo Sound

The Goa Express

The Lathums

The Lazy Eyes

The Lounge Society

The Snuts

Tiana Major9

Wargasm

Witch Fever

Yard Act

Yung Raja

