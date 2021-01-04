NME Launches List Of Hottest 100 Ones To Watch Musicians For 2021

|
LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Every year we launch The NME 100, our gigantic list of all the best new artists on the planets both big and small.
This edition has been both the easiest and most difficult one to put together. It's a doddle because there's such a huge amount of banging tunes from all over the globe - we're absolutely spoilt. But then we have to whittle it down to just 100 artists - a nigh impossible task when they're all that good.
Every artist absolutely belongs on this list though. There's teenage grime prodigies, wonky electronica from Eastern Europe, stateside Gen Z heroes vying for worldwide fame and new punk bands ready to give 2020 a piece of their mind.
You may know some names, and plenty will be brand new, but we're confident that your new favourite is to be found here. Listen to the entire list (minus CREAMS) via our Spotify playlist below and discover some truly great music this year.
We've done it in alphabetical order - no rankings here, they're all winners. There's also a bunch of stunning pictures by Jenn Five that were snapped here at our chaotic, messy, dog-starring shoot at NME HQ.
Let's get stuck in... - Thomas Smith, NME New Music Editor
24kGoldn
Alaina Castillo
Alewya
Anxious
Ashnikko
Ashwarya
Baby Keem
Baby Queen
Backroad Gee
Badboychillercrew
Berwyn
Bree Runway
Calabashed
Cat Burns
Chloe
Moriondo
CJ Pandit
Claud
CMAT
Courting
Daine
DEAR-GOD
Death Tour
Demie Cao
Drug Store Romeos
Enny
Flo Milli
Folly Group
For Those I Love
Foushee
Fred Again..
Frosty
Genesis
Owusu
Goya Gumbani
Gracey
Gustaf
Hollow Sinatra
Holly Humberstone
Hope Tala
India
Jordan
Isola
Ivorian Doll
Jany Green
Jockstrap
Joesef
Jordana
Josie Man
Kamal
KennyHoopla
Kid Kapachi
Kynsy
Logic1000
Loose Articles
Lucy Deakin
LustSickPuppy
Lynks
Malady
Marijannah
Martha Skye Murphy
Martyn Bootyspoon
Meet Me At The Altar
merci, mercy
Michelle
NAYANA IZ
NewDad
Noisy
Odeal
OneFour
Orion Sun
Pa Salieu
Park Hye Jin
Pixey
Powfu
Priya Ragu
PVA
PYRA
R.A.E.
Rahaven
Remi Wolf
Romero
Rose Gray
Scalping
Shaybo
Skullcrusher
Smoothboi Ezra
Sofia
Kourtesis
Spill Tab
Sprints
Tate McRae
Tayo Sound
The Goa Express
The Lathums
The Lazy Eyes
The Lounge Society
The Snuts
Tiana Major9
Wargasm
Witch Fever
Yard Act
Yung Raja
Zsela
