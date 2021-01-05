You Me At Six Release New Track 'Adrenaline'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
You Me At Six have shared 'Adrenaline', a brand new track taken from their highly anticipated new album 'SUCKAPUNCH', due January 15th via Underdog Records / AWAL. 'Adrenaline' arrives with demanding and bold assertion, driven by saturated bass and steeped in suspense as You Me At Six
power into genre-breaking new territory. Speaking about the track, lead vocalist Josh Franceschi says:
"Adrenaline is about understanding & accepting the capacity we all have as humans to have split personalities. Coming to terms with the idea of co-dependency."
'Adrenaline' is taken from the band's eagerly-anticipated seventh studio album, 'SUCKAPUNCH'. Described as "epic" by the NME, previous single and the album's title track was hailed as one of the band's boldest artistic statements to date with its anthemic amalgamation of electronica and rock. Rock Sound confirmed, "it's big, bold, brash and another example of how far the band are willing to push their sound" where the Daily Star described You Me At Six
as "the hottest band in rock right now", following the announcement of a limited edition 'SUCKAPUNCH' vegan hot sauce. Recorded over five weeks at Karma Sound studio in Bang Saray, Thailand, the new album arrives after a tumultuous period of emotional blows, leaving the majority of the band getting to grips with new life scenarios. With themes rooted in reflection and redemption, 'SUCKAPUNCH' sees You Me At Six
harness darker experiences as a catalyst for creativity, empowerment, and positivity.
The band was eager to push the experimentation of their 2018 UK Top 6 album 'VI' even further, continuing their creative relationship with that album's producer, Dan Austin (Biffy Clyro, Massive
Attack, Pixies). Brimming with ambition, sonic influences dive boldly into electronic music, hip-hop, and R&B, some of the songs tread entirely new territory, others twist rock into fresh forms. All of it springs surprises. 'SUCKAPUNCH' is the sound of a band embracing change. You Me At Six
have crafted their most experimental, personal, and progressive record to date.
Undoubted heavyweights in the live arena, You Me At Six's most recent London show saw their biggest outdoor headline performance to date in front of 15,000 fans at a sold-out Gunnersbury Park, closing a UK tour that saw an additional 40,000 ticket sales, including three nights at Brixton Academy. Additional intimate album launch shows for January 2021 have just been announced, including acoustic performances, ahead of their May and July 2021 headline underplay shows across the UK, including London's O2 Kentish Town Forum, with support from Saint Phnx. All tickets are on general sale.
2021 UK Headline Tour Dates
19th May, Barrowland, Glasgow
20th May, O2 Academy, Bristol
21st May, Academy, Manchester
23rd May, O2 Academy, Newcastle
24th May, University Great Hall, Cardiff
25th May, O2 Forum, London
2021 European Shows
2nd June, Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany
3rd June, Metropol, Berlin, Germany
4th June, Musikzentrum, Hannover, Germany
6th June, A38 Ship, Budapest, Hungary
8th June, Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
9th June, Plaza, Zurich, Switzerland
11th June - 13th June, Rock Im Park, Nuremberg, Germany
11th June - 13th June, Rock Am Ring, Nurburg, Germany
15th June, Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands
16th June, La Maroquinerie, Paris, France
15th August, Highfield Festival, Leipzig, Germany
2021 UK Album Launch Shows
7th July, PRYZM, Kingston
9th July, O2 Academy, Oxford
10th July, Leadmill, Sheffield
11th July, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
12th July, Blitz, Preston
13th July, Liquid Room, Edinburgh
14th July, Fat Sam's, Dundee.