News
Jazz 06/01/2021

Adeline Releases New Single 'Whisper My Name'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French-Caribbean singer, bassist and producer Adeline (pronounced ad-uh-leen) spent most of 2020 soothing our frazzled nerves with a constant stream of soulful, heartwarming songs -- 21 of them in fact, including 2 EPs, a fire hot duet with Kamauu called "Mango" (the video for which has garnered nearly 5M views) and numerous other collaborations and guest appearances with artists ranging from Pastel, Kraak & Smack and Blue Lab Beats to songwriter Jonathan Singletary and up-and-coming French rapper Lisko. Apparently her unique blend of funk, R&B and soul, which hits that perfect sweet spot between nostalgic past and hopeful future was just what we needed to get through the long hard months as we watched our world go up in flames, both literally and figuratively.

And so, with the hustle and shine (and cautious optimism) of a classic NYC immigrant, Adeline is excited to kick off the new year with her new song, "Whisper My Name", and a celebration of live music (soon come) by way of A COLORS SHOW premiere. The dazzling performance captures what Colors calls "Adeline's impeccably smooth and relaxing voice, sweeping across the groove-inflected soundscape as she works her magic with stunning guitar work."

Adeline also recently announced the formation of Nightshade, her new production outfit with partner Morgan Wiley (Midnight Magic, Jessica 6). In September they co-wrote and produced their first hit single for Atlantic Records artist Kamauu -- the sun-drenched summer jam "Mango", which also features guest appearance by Adeline singing duet and playing bass.

Originally introduced to the world as the front woman for the nu-disco band Escort, Adeline has toured globally, sharing the stage with such notables as Anderson .Paak, Lee Fields, Chromeo, Big Freeda and Natalie Prass, as well as making recent appearances at Afropunk, Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) and Winter Jazz Fest.When she's in the studio or touring her own music, Adeline plays bass in CeeLo Green's band.






