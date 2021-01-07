Coming Soon To Vinyl: 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' By Daniel Pemberton





6. Hear My Voice - Performed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Varese Sarabande is thrilled to announce the upcoming vinyl release of the soundtrack for the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game, The Social Network). The vinyl tracklist is comprised of ten original score selections by three-time Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton and two original songs performed by breakthrough Polydor recording artist Celeste. Pemberton and Celeste co-wrote the film's focus track "Hear My Voice."The LP is available for pre-order today and will be released on February 26—the weekend of the Golden Globes, where the soundtrack is a contender for the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, and the film itself is expected to receive multiple nominations. An exclusive sky blue-colored vinyl will be available only at Target.com. The soundtrack to The Trial of the Chicago 7 album is also available on digital platforms and CD.WHAT: THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 OST by Daniel PembertonFORMAT: VinylWHEN: February 26, 2021 - Pre-order Available TodayFROM: Varèse Sarabande Records Daniel Pemberton's riveting score has additionally been regarded as an Oscar contender for Best Original Score by Variety, and has received tremendous critical acclaim across the board:"…with the soaring notes of Daniel Pemberton's score, the forceful emotional impact is undeniable…" -The Hollywood Reporter"One of the reasons Chicago 7 works is the score, by Daniel Pemberton…" -Awards Daily"Special shout-outs to… Daniel Pemberton's stirring score and end-credit song sung by Celeste." -Deadline"Daniel Pemberton's suitably anguished score…" -LA TimesThe Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of the violent clash with police at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. In what was intended to be a peaceful protest, the organizers—Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and others—are charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, leading to one of the most notorious trials in history."The first time I met Aaron Sorkin to talk through our ideas for the film, he'd already formulated the entire plan in his head. He knew the moments where the music should be strong and bold, and then also the ones where it should take more of a subtle and supporting role," says Pemberton. "I wanted there to be two worlds juxtaposing against each other—from the perceived restraint and control of the courtroom to chaos of the riots, which were some of my favorite moments to score." Celeste spoke of her contribution to the original song, "Hear My Voice," stating, "I am so grateful to be part of such an important and timely film. Daniel Pemberton and I wanted to create a song that would be as meaningful, relevant and powerful as Aaron Sorkin's film. He's a true visionary and it really is an honor to contribute to this story."Pemberton adds, "One of the first things Aaron Sorkin talked to me about was his vision for a song that could end the film, that could leave us with a sense of hope and possibility, of light beyond the darkness. I wanted to write something that captured the ideals of protest, that every person has a voice and a dream for the world and that those voices deserve to be heard. 'Hear My Voice' was that idea.""I knew straight away I wanted to collaborate with Celeste, as her voice is one of the most magical things I have heard in recent times. Her voice soars on the track, and is an expression of freedom, defiance, and hope. Like anyone who makes art or desires change, we all want people to hear our voice. I am incredibly proud that together, we've made a song with a strong, powerful and simple message at its heart that feels as relevant to now, as it does to the events in Chicago in 1969, and I'm very excited for the rest of the world to hear it," says Pemberton.- Vinyl Pre-order and Album Purchase/Stream:https://thetrialofthechicago7.lnk.to/OST-"Hear My Voice" Official Video:https://celeste.lnk.to/HearMyVoiceWatchPR-Online Media Kit:https://found.ee/chicago7-omk-The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Official Trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVb6EdKDBfU&t=7s Daniel Pemberton is a multi-Golden Globe®, Emmy® and BAFTA® Award-nominated composer who has been regularly cited as one of the most exciting and original new voices working in modern film scoring today. Constantly working with some of the most renowned names in the industry, Pemberton has scored projects for the likes of Danny Boyle (Yesterday, Steve Jobs), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World, The Counselor), Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game), Darren Aronofsky (One Strange Rock), Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn), Louis Leterrier (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and Guy Ritchie (The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). Celeste is a British-Jamaican soul singer and songwriter who, in 2019, won both the BRITs Rising Star Award and BBC Music's Sound of 2020 Award. Since 2017, she has released two extended plays and has supported Janelle Monáe, Neneh Cherry and Michael Kiwanuka on tour. She has been predicted as a 2020 breakthrough artist by publications such as The Guardian, Vogue, NME, GQ, MTV, Vevo, and Amazon Music. Celeste has performed at many of Europe's biggest festivals such as Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Field Day and Rock en Seine.TRACKLISTINGSide One:1. Hear My Dream - Performed by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton (1:25)2. We're Going To Chicago (6:17)3. The Trial (4:38)4. My Life (1:33)5. Take The Hill (6:14)6. Riot Aftermath (1:40)Side Two:1. Don't Stand (2:19)2. Star Witness (2:31)3. Blood On The Streets (7:01)4. Trial Day 151 (3:11)5. Stand Up (The Chicago 7) (3:41)6. Hear My Voice - Performed by Celeste (3:05)



