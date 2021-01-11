Sister Hazel's Ryan Newell Welcomes Healthy Baby Boy





Originating from Gainesville, FL, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling band, Sister Hazel's guitarist of over two decades, Ryan Newell and wife Carla Newell welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 29, 2020. Ryland Taylor Newell weighed a healthy 9lbs 4oz and measured 22in long with blond hair and blue eyes. Big sister Cadence shared her excitement of the new sibling back in June via the band's social media.Ryland is named after his daddy and in honor of his great-grandfather Carlton Taylor, who earned a Purple Heart in WWII while serving in the Army's storied "Hell on Wheels" division in North Africa, Sicily, and Normandy (and for whom Carla was also named.) Definitely a bright light to come out of such a dark year!Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called "one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song "All for You," topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled "Elements," that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding "The Rock Boat" and annually hosts events like the "Hazelnut Hang," and "Camp Hazelnut" that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with "Lyrics For Life." Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.



