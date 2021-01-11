Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 11/01/2021

Hellz First Release Of 2021 'Salute'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "The female of the species is more deadly than the male. The very last thing you want to do is get on the wrong side of Hellz as she proves this maxim, tearing your heart out with her bare hands whilst smiling with a warmth that could outshine a thousand suns. With her usual glorious mix of heaviness and unique vocals that are some of the best in rock, Hellz leads the way."-Paul Monkhouse for MPM
New year newer, bigger, badass music from Hellz .
The Australian Queen of rock Hellz is starting 2021 off with the January 9th release of her new hard rock anthem 'Salute'. Salute written by Lisa Perry and produced by the phenomenal Daryl Abyss from 'The Abyss', is the first of a new collaborative project between Hellz and the Abyss that will roll out some amazing rock anthems in 2021.

Salute is an official one finger salute to life's darkest demon's. The narcissists, (Gaslighters), the mind manipulators.

Written by Lisa Perry lead singer of Hellz on a plane ride back from the USA to Sydney in 2019 after a whirlwind of a journey that left some bitter memories in her mind. Lisa Perry states "bad experiences always create great songs, so for that I thank the asshole that 'Salute' is about". "I think everyone needs to give the old 1 finger Salute to that someone special in their life." Mental abuse in any way, shape or form is never ok.
Salute the official video hits the Hellz Facebook page on January 9th 2021 followed by the release in all music stores globally on the 15th of January 2021. Hellz will be touring internationally in 2021 with Global Unity Tours on the International Women Of Rock Unity tour.

Be sure to add Hellz to your Spotify playlists!
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6l31q4A4iBvIuhmARUGSa4?si=eD5z1p5FQI-vL0uL7g1s9Q

Add Hellz to your Apple Music Playlists!
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/hellz/1488706852

For more information about Hellz please go to:
https://www.houseofhellz.com/#/
https://www.facebook.com/hellzlive/






Most read news of the week
Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Reveals New Track 'Howler' Taken From Forthcoming EP 'The Third Chimpanzee'
The Black Crowes Present: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-Issue Of Legendary Album
Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha Surpass One Billion Streams On Spotify With 'In The Name Of Love'
Following The Success Of Nigerian Artist Icebeatchillz Debuted His Hit Single "Area" Featuring Beenie Man And Releases His New Single "Bad And Naughty"
"Saved," The New Solo Release From Award-Winning, Platinum Selling Alfie Zappacosta, Out On February 5, 2021
Melanie C Releases Official Music Video For 'Into You'
Saweetie & Doja Cat Join Forces On Banging Club Anthem "Best Friend"
Doja Cat Enlists The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, & SZA For New Album!


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0219040 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014579296112061 secs