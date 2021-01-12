Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Carrie Cunningham Releases New Single "Click"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country artist Carrie Cunningham took advantage of 2020 and is coming out with new music! She recently released her newest single, "Click" (co-written with Diann Hammer), featuring country-pop artist Clayton Jones.

After years of releasing singles and EPs, Carrie will be releasing her first full-length album this year for the first time since 2007. She will be dropping a new single on the 11th of every month during 2021.

Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more.






