Casio's January Artist Spotlight: Dr. Everett McCorvey

1 Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speaker, Casio survey as of January 25, 2019 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator of electronic musical instruments, is excited to spotlight tenor soloist, conductor, director and executive producer for the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, Dr. Everett McCorvey, as a member of its well-known Artist Program. Casio's Artist Program was created to help and inspire ambitious artists and propel established musicians. By providing multiple levels of support including the best tools and technology available, artists can leverage Casio's musical instruments while in the studio, at home or on the go."Dr. Everett McCorvey's work at the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre is that of a true artist and music lover," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "His ability to compose, conduct and teach emanates passion and talent. We are proud to welcome him into our lineup of decorated Casio artists and look forward to hearing more of his successes."As a performer, Dr. Everett McCorvey has had the pleasure of taking center stage in many well-known venues around the world including the Metropolitan Opera, Kennedy Center, Aspen Music Festival, Radio City Music Hall, Birmingham Opera Theater, and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England. He has also appeared in television movies and feature films including The Long Walk Home. Dr. McCorvey is the founder and Music Director of the American Spiritual Ensemble, a group of 24 professional singers who perform spirituals and other compositions of African-American composers. McCorvey, along with the group, is dedicated to keeping the American Negro Spiritual alive. PBS has produced six documentaries featuring McCorvey's work. Dr. McCorvey is also in his sixth season as the Artistic Director of the National Chorale of New York City.When he's not performing, Dr. McCorvey can be found at the University of Kentucky teaching voice. He's been a faculty member since 1991. These days, however, he teaches remotely from his home studio, and relies heavily on his Casio PRIVIA PX-S1000."With the move to remote learning, I knew I needed a digital piano that was not just lightweight and versatile, but one that provided quality sound," said Dr. McCorvey. "Once I heard Casio's PX-S1000, I knew it was a gamechanger. It's great for both teaching and performing given its robust feature set and compact design. It truly is a marvel!"Casio's PX-S1000 is the slimmest digital piano in the world.1 A newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard is what makes its slim 232mm depth possible. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. Its AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds. The PX-S1000 includes 18 tones with 192 notes of polyphony, with layer/split/duet functionality.For more information on Dr. McCorvey, please visit https://everettmccorvey.com/. Dr. McCorvey is part of a remarkable roster of Casio artists that includes Roshon, Larry Dunn, Steve Weingart, Darrell Lavigne, and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.1 Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speaker, Casio survey as of January 25, 2019



