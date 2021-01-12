Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 12/01/2021

Casio's January Artist Spotlight: Dr. Everett McCorvey

Casio's January Artist Spotlight: Dr. Everett McCorvey
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator of electronic musical instruments, is excited to spotlight tenor soloist, conductor, director and executive producer for the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, Dr. Everett McCorvey, as a member of its well-known Artist Program. Casio's Artist Program was created to help and inspire ambitious artists and propel established musicians. By providing multiple levels of support including the best tools and technology available, artists can leverage Casio's musical instruments while in the studio, at home or on the go.

"Dr. Everett McCorvey's work at the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre is that of a true artist and music lover," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "His ability to compose, conduct and teach emanates passion and talent. We are proud to welcome him into our lineup of decorated Casio artists and look forward to hearing more of his successes."

As a performer, Dr. Everett McCorvey has had the pleasure of taking center stage in many well-known venues around the world including the Metropolitan Opera, Kennedy Center, Aspen Music Festival, Radio City Music Hall, Birmingham Opera Theater, and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England. He has also appeared in television movies and feature films including The Long Walk Home. Dr. McCorvey is the founder and Music Director of the American Spiritual Ensemble, a group of 24 professional singers who perform spirituals and other compositions of African-American composers. McCorvey, along with the group, is dedicated to keeping the American Negro Spiritual alive. PBS has produced six documentaries featuring McCorvey's work. Dr. McCorvey is also in his sixth season as the Artistic Director of the National Chorale of New York City.

When he's not performing, Dr. McCorvey can be found at the University of Kentucky teaching voice. He's been a faculty member since 1991. These days, however, he teaches remotely from his home studio, and relies heavily on his Casio PRIVIA PX-S1000.

"With the move to remote learning, I knew I needed a digital piano that was not just lightweight and versatile, but one that provided quality sound," said Dr. McCorvey. "Once I heard Casio's PX-S1000, I knew it was a gamechanger. It's great for both teaching and performing given its robust feature set and compact design. It truly is a marvel!"

Casio's PX-S1000 is the slimmest digital piano in the world.1 A newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard is what makes its slim 232mm depth possible. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. Its AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds. The PX-S1000 includes 18 tones with 192 notes of polyphony, with layer/split/duet functionality.

For more information on Dr. McCorvey, please visit https://everettmccorvey.com/. Dr. McCorvey is part of a remarkable roster of Casio artists that includes Roshon, Larry Dunn, Steve Weingart, Darrell Lavigne, and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.
1 Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speaker, Casio survey as of January 25, 2019






Most read news of the week
Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'
The Black Crowes Present: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-Issue Of Legendary Album
"Saved," The New Solo Release From Award-Winning, Platinum Selling Alfie Zappacosta, Out On February 5, 2021
Country Music Singer/Songwriter Ed Bruce Dies At 81
Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha Surpass One Billion Streams On Spotify With 'In The Name Of Love'
The Fabulous Red Diesel Record Modern Soul Jazz Classic, The Queensbury House Sessions, In One
Murat Ses Drops Another Single Mehter 3 For His Coming 2021 Album Automaton Cubed (automaton 3)
Little Mix Score 5th UK No 1 Single With "Sweet Melody"
Joyann Parker Is Compelling And Radiant In New Music Video "Carry On"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012781620025635 secs