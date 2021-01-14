Platinum-Selling Classical Kids Releases First New Album In 20 Years - Gershwin's Magic Key





Gershwin's Magic Key is the latest recorded project in the award-winning Classical Kids collection! Created and produced by Chicago-based Classical Kids



On Gershwin's Magic Key you'll hear the best-loved compositions by



CYSO under the leadership of



"CYSO is thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Executive & Artistic Director, Paul Pement, and his team at Classical Kids. This outstanding recording offers an exciting and professional opportunity that our students will treasure for a lifetime."



The award-winning Classical Kids Series has created new generations of classical music fans through its unique blend of dramatic stories based on the historical facts and musical masterpieces of the world's best-loved composers. This recording is produced by Classical Kids



The Children's Group is excited to release the studio recording of the Classical Kids LIVE! production, Gershwin's Magic Key, featuring the voices of Elic Bramlett and



Gershwin's Magic Key is available for pre-sale now though Children's Group. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Classical Kids presents Gershwin's Magic Key, a musical adventure featuring the Chicago Youth Orchestras that introduces Gershwin's extraordinary life and musical masterpieces as a professional recording with music played by kids, for Kids!Gershwin's Magic Key is the latest recorded project in the award-winning Classical Kids collection! Created and produced by Chicago-based Classical Kids Music Education, whose mission is to provide children with an exciting and educational point of entry into the world of classical music.On Gershwin's Magic Key you'll hear the best-loved compositions by George Gershwin, played by the Chicago Youth Orchestras. In this way a new generation of the most talented high-school musicians in the Chicago area are passing the enjoyment of Gershwin's music on to an even newer generation of children. Classical Kids chose the acclaimed Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras to play on this project in order to increase the recording's impact and inspire an excellence in young people - both those playing and those listening - to reach beyond themselves and their own potential.CYSO under the leadership of Music Director Allen Tinkham and Executive Director Susan Lape provides music education to nearly 700 young musicians in Chicago annually. Students learn from respected professional musicians and perform in some of the world's greatest concert halls, gaining skills and experience for a successful future."CYSO is thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Executive & Artistic Director, Paul Pement, and his team at Classical Kids. This outstanding recording offers an exciting and professional opportunity that our students will treasure for a lifetime."The award-winning Classical Kids Series has created new generations of classical music fans through its unique blend of dramatic stories based on the historical facts and musical masterpieces of the world's best-loved composers. This recording is produced by Classical Kids Music Education, a non-profit organization that also produces the live stage adaptations of the Classical Kids audio series in collaboration with professional orchestras, reaching millions of children and their families around the world.The Children's Group is excited to release the studio recording of the Classical Kids LIVE! production, Gershwin's Magic Key, featuring the voices of Elic Bramlett and Leslie Ann Sheppard as well as pianist Will Martin, the two professional actors and the musician featured in the original live concert which was supported by the Gershwin Family Interests and the National Endowment for the Arts and that premiered with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.Gershwin's Magic Key is available for pre-sale now though Children's Group. Digital CDs and MP3s will be available on Feb. 25, 2021. Gershwin's Magic Key will also be available as an Audiobook. For more information on Classical Kids, visit https://www.classicalkidsnfp.org



