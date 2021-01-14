Lake Street Dive's New Album 'Obviously,' Due March 12 On Nonesuch Records



"Making Do," which was released at the end of last year, speaks to the world that future generations are inheriting while exploring the lasting impacts of climate change and our responsibility to address it. You can watch that video, featuring a cameo from Senator Ed Markey who co-sponsored the Green New Deal.



As Price puts it, "You're trying to express your anxieties, your feelings, your sadness, your happiness, all of these things—your authentic state of being in a song. But you're also trying to create something people will listen to over and over again. That's the unique fun thing about music, putting these messages into three and a half minute snippets, dropping whatever truth we can and hoping it's the type of thing that people want to ruminate on."



Obviously was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo who is best known as a songwriting collaborator for Dr. Dre, Eminem, and



"We've been a band for so long that we didn't want to just become a feedback loop of our own ideas," recounts Kearney. "It felt like a really good time to bring another person like Mike [Elizondo], and he really opened us up. He encouraged us to make bolder arrangement choices, take those chances and try those things. The record really is a success in what we set out to do: continue to challenge ourselves, continue to grow, and do things we've never done before."



The members of Lake Street Dive founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of



Since the band's inception, they have released six studio albums. Their 2018 self-produced record, Free Yourself Up, debuted at #4 on the Top Album Chart and charted #8 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the album's hit single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lake Street Dive's new album, Obviously, will be released March 12 on Nonesuch Records. In celebration of the forthcoming record, the group has premiered its new single, "Nobody's Stopping You Now," a letter of encouragement from lead vocalist Rachael Price to her teenaged self, co-written with bassist Bridget Kearney."Making Do," which was released at the end of last year, speaks to the world that future generations are inheriting while exploring the lasting impacts of climate change and our responsibility to address it. You can watch that video, featuring a cameo from Senator Ed Markey who co-sponsored the Green New Deal.As Price puts it, "You're trying to express your anxieties, your feelings, your sadness, your happiness, all of these things—your authentic state of being in a song. But you're also trying to create something people will listen to over and over again. That's the unique fun thing about music, putting these messages into three and a half minute snippets, dropping whatever truth we can and hoping it's the type of thing that people want to ruminate on."Obviously was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo who is best known as a songwriting collaborator for Dr. Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent and has also served as a record producer for Fiona Apple, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, and 21 Pilots, among many others. Utilizing Elizondo's hip-hop record-making expertise coupled with the permanent addition of keyboardist Akie Bermiss, Lake Street Dive's wide-ranging taste in pop, rock, R&B, and jazz have blended together to make an impressively cohesive sound, combining retro influences with a contemporary attitude."We've been a band for so long that we didn't want to just become a feedback loop of our own ideas," recounts Kearney. "It felt like a really good time to bring another person like Mike [Elizondo], and he really opened us up. He encouraged us to make bolder arrangement choices, take those chances and try those things. The record really is a success in what we set out to do: continue to challenge ourselves, continue to grow, and do things we've never done before."The members of Lake Street Dive founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. The band features Rachael Price (lead vocals), Mike "McDuck" Olson (trumpet, guitar), Bridget Kearney (bass) and Mike Calabrese (drums) as well as their newest member Akie Bermiss (keyboards), who has been a touring member of the group since 2017.Since the band's inception, they have released six studio albums. Their 2018 self-produced record, Free Yourself Up, debuted at #4 on the Top Album Chart and charted #8 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the album's hit single " Good Kisser " peaked at #5 at Americana radio and appeared in the Top 20 at AAA radio, both career peaks for the band. The group has toured worldwide performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Festival and Newport Folk Festival while preforming alongside artists such as T Bone Burnett, The Avett Brothers, Robert Finley, Jack Johnson, and Trombone Shorty.



