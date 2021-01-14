Jennifer Lopez Is Set To Perform At Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration On Wednesday, Jan. 20.









Presidential Inaugural Committee Chief Executive Officer Tony Allen said in a statement that he hopes, "This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people—one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J.Lo is set to perform at the historic event next Wednesday, Jan. 20. Jennifer joins a star-studded lineup of previously announced performers that include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons. Music lovers can see the artists hit the stage when legendary actor Tom Hanks hosts Celebrating America, a televised 90-minute program that will air live across all major networks at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can also tune in to the Presidential Inauguration Committee's social media channels as well as certain streaming and cable platforms.Celebrating America will also feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in the morning of the 20th in Washington D.C. It only makes sense that J. Lo is one of the performers, seeing as her chart-topping music provided an escape for numerous Americans this year.Most recently, she released the enchanting music video for her new hit single " In The Morning " on Triller on Wednesday, Jan. 13, with a YouTube release scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15.The inauguration will take place one week after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump following the Capitol riots, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.President Trump said he will not be present for Biden's swearing in, which will happen in person, but with limited guests, in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic.According to The Washington Post, the Presidential Inauguration Committee has granted tickets to the ceremony to lawmakers, who are permitted one guest, as well as a select group of people. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with their wives, are said to be among those attending.Americans can rest assured there will also be an inauguration day parade, albeit a virtual one. Additionally, Biden and Harris intend to participate in the tradition of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following their swearing in.Presidential Inaugural Committee Chief Executive Officer Tony Allen said in a statement that he hopes, "This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people—one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united."



