Shazam Unveils Its 2021 Predictions!





Based on Shazam's uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and hand-selected by Apple Music's global editorial team, the 50-track selection features songs that show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery in more than one country.



The playlist is a remarkably global and diverse list, with emerging artists hailing from 20 countries and representing 16 genres. Among these, Apple



Masked Wolf

This rising hip-hop artist from Sydney first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists back in January 2019. His track "Astronaut in the Ocean" has reached Apple Music's overall top 20 in 5 territories, and the overall top 100 in 13 additional territories. In total, the song has entered Apple Music's top 100 Hip-Hop chart in 51 territories.



BLACKSTARKIDS

This young trio from Kansas City started trending on Shazam in



Serena Isioma

This Nigerian-American singer/songwriter based in



Tai Verdes

This eclectic indie pop artist based in L.A. started gaining some momentum on Shazam in July 2020. His breakthrough single "Stuck in the Middle" is currently featured on the Alt Pop and ALT CTRL playlists on Apple Music, and has reached the top 10 on Apple Music's Rock and Alternative genre charts in the US, Canada and New Zealand. Tai Verdes' biggest markets are the US, as well as Canada, the UK, Australia, and South Africa.



LB SPIFFY

This teenage rapper from Toronto first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists in 2017. Known for his distinct melodious style, LB SPIFFY has collaborated with Bankrol Hayden and received co-signs from



• Shazam captures the zeitgeist of music and songs that are experiencing significant momentum early on. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shazam is unveiling its 2021 predictions through a new playlist of 50 songs from up-and-coming artists who are poised to make a splash. The Shazam Predictions 2021 playlist is exclusively available on Apple Music worldwide at apple.co/ShazamPredictions2021 - More than 200 million fans worldwide use Shazam to discover new music every month, allowing Shazam to predict music trends and hit songs earlier than any other service.Based on Shazam's uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and hand-selected by Apple Music's global editorial team, the 50-track selection features songs that show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery in more than one country.The playlist is a remarkably global and diverse list, with emerging artists hailing from 20 countries and representing 16 genres. Among these, Apple Music spotlighted 5 artists to watch out for in 2021 and beyond.Masked WolfThis rising hip-hop artist from Sydney first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists back in January 2019. His track "Astronaut in the Ocean" has reached Apple Music's overall top 20 in 5 territories, and the overall top 100 in 13 additional territories. In total, the song has entered Apple Music's top 100 Hip-Hop chart in 51 territories.BLACKSTARKIDSThis young trio from Kansas City started trending on Shazam in September 2020 and is already helping to redefine the contemporary band, mixing elements of indie and hip-hop, with a mix of contemporary lyrics and nostalgic analogue pop music. Their song "Acting Normal" has appeared on Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist and is getting some worldwide exposure. While the majority of their Apple Music plays are coming from the US, the trio is gaining some following in Russia, Japan, the UK, and China.Serena IsiomaThis Nigerian-American singer/songwriter based in Chicago started showing promising signs of growth on Shazam in November 2020. Serena mixes funk, indie, pop and R&B, as well as lush 70s-inspired soul with contemporary soundscapes, and her track "King" has been featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily, Today's Indie Rock, as well as the INDIY playlists. While Serena's biggest market is the US, she has also been gaining a following in Canada, the UK, Australia, and Japan.Tai VerdesThis eclectic indie pop artist based in L.A. started gaining some momentum on Shazam in July 2020. His breakthrough single "Stuck in the Middle" is currently featured on the Alt Pop and ALT CTRL playlists on Apple Music, and has reached the top 10 on Apple Music's Rock and Alternative genre charts in the US, Canada and New Zealand. Tai Verdes' biggest markets are the US, as well as Canada, the UK, Australia, and South Africa.LB SPIFFYThis teenage rapper from Toronto first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists in 2017. Known for his distinct melodious style, LB SPIFFY has collaborated with Bankrol Hayden and received co-signs from Drake and Kylie Jenner. " Again " has been featured by Apple Music on such prominent playlists as Rap Life, Today's Hits, and It's Lit! The song peaked at No. 12 on Apple Music's Hip-Hop chart in Canada, and the rapper's top markets are Canada, the US, and the UK.• Shazam captures the zeitgeist of music and songs that are experiencing significant momentum early on. Olivia Rodrigo, who has just hit No. 1 on the Apple Music Daily Top 100 Global charts with "drivers license", as well as topping the chart in 32 countries, was first picked up by Shazam over a year ago, at the end of 2019, when she first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists. Billie Eilish, beabadoobee and BENEE — all Apple Music Up Next alumni — are also three of many cases showing how early Shazam has been able to detect talent that has potential of global success. Billie Eilish first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists in December 2015. In September 2017, she was spotlighted as Apple Music Up Next artist. BENEE first entered Shazam's emerging artists lists in September 2018. She then entered the Shazam Discovery Top 50 with "Find An Island" in October 2019, and was featured as Up Next artist in July 2020. beabadoobee started trending on Shazam in December 2018. In December 2019, "She Plays Bass" entered the Shazam Discovery Top 50. In November 2020, beabadoobee was announced as Apple Music Up Next artist.



