News
Alternative 20/01/2021

Shape Of Water 'Lockdown On Mars' New Music Out February 12, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lockdown On Mars by Shape Of Water is an exciting cinematic rebirth of electro art-rock that you need to hear to believe! Through the lockdowns and isolation of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Shape Of Water "reinvented" some of their fan's favorite songs off their recent full-length album Great Illusions.
Reimagined, re-recorded cinematic versions of "Mars-X" and "The World Is Calling Me" highlight the Lockdown On Mars EP which was produced by Paul Reeve (Muse, Supergrass, Beta Band) and mixed by Rox Capriotti.
These instant classics, along with an electro-acoustic version of "Perfect Love" and a daring remake of Still Karma entitled "The Great Still Karma" breathe new life into these fan favorites.
Top it all off with a cover of Hurt by Nine Inch Nails, and this EP sets a new bar for the alternative electro-rock scene.
The world has been calling for more Shape Of Water, and they have answered!






